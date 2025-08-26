Trump Media and Crypto.com sign $155M strategic deal

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:01
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.389+0.05%
Gems
GEMS$0.18295+25.87%
GET
GET$0.009693-3.07%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23106+2.64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01314+0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017637-9.84%
Sign
SIGN$0.07053-1.38%

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced on August 26, 2025, that it entered into a strategic partnership with Crypto.com through parallel cooperation and purchase agreements.

As part of the deal, Trump Media will adopt Crypto.com’s wallet system to power an updated in-app rewards program. Users will be able to exchange earned “gems” for Cronos (CRO), the token tied to Crypto.com, and apply CRO balances toward subscription fees. Opening a Crypto.com account will also grant access to free or discounted Truth+ subscriptions.

The transaction also includes cross-holdings between the companies.

Trump Media purchased approximately $105 million in CRO, equivalent to about 685 million tokens, which it will custody and stake through Crypto.com. In return, Crypto.com invested $50 million in Trump Media common stock. Both positions are subject to lock-up periods.

A new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., will also be formed to manage token treasury operations and pursue a planned business combination with Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company.

The partnership follows Trump Media’s recent ETF filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that named Crypto.com as custodian, including for a proposed Truth Social Bitcoin ETF. Some analysts have noted that the company’s overlapping business arrangements could draw scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/trump-media-crypto-com-sign-155m-deal

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003362-3.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Partager
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44536-14.27%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007683-9.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts