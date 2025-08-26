Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Launch $6.42B Cronos (CRO) Treasury

TLDR :

Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville join forces to build a $6.42B CRO treasury backed by equity and cash.

The CRO price rose 25.79% to $0.197 within 24 hours, reaching a $6.62B market cap after the deal.

Trump Media Group CRO Strategy plans validator operations to expand holdings and strengthen Cronos ecosystem.

The business combination is set to trade on Nasdaq under symbol MCGA following regulatory completion.

Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville have entered into a new partnership with one goal: to create a $6.42 billion CRO digital asset treasury. The move comes as crypto firms continue shifting toward large-scale token reserves. Within hours, the price of CRO spiked, reflecting the impact of the announcement on market confidence.

The venture also outlines a validator strategy designed to expand holdings and grow network participation. According to a press release, this combination could reshape how public companies approach digital asset treasuries.

$6.42B Funding Fuels CRO Price Surge

According to Wu Blockchain on X, the collaboration will create Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Inc through a business combination with Yorkville Acquisition Corp. The newly formed company is designed to accumulate and manage CRO, the native token of the Cronos chain.

The funding includes $1 billion in CRO, $200 million in cash, and $220 million in warrants, alongside a $5 billion equity line of credit from YA II PN, Ltd. The structure makes it the first and largest publicly traded CRO treasury company.

The market reacted quickly. CRO’s price jumped 25.79% in 24 hours to $0.197, lifting its market cap to $6.62 billion. This gain was tied directly to investor response to the treasury news and expectations of long-term holding.

Executives confirmed that all founding partners agreed to a one-year lock-up period on shares, followed by a three-year release schedule. This measure was positioned as part of a long-term commitment to the strategy.

Cronos Treasury Strategy and Validator Operations

The new company will allocate most of its reserves to Cronos, focusing on growth through accumulation and validator operations. According to the release, a validator node will be set up to support Cronos security and governance.

The validator model allows Trump Media Group CRO Strategy to earn staking rewards. These rewards will be reinvested to grow CRO holdings and offset operating costs. The company also aims to attract outside delegations from other CRO holders, further expanding its pool.

The Cronos blockchain, supported by Crypto.com, is designed for scalability, low-cost transactions, and cross-chain connections. Executives described it as a strong foundation for integrating digital assets into finance, commerce, and infrastructure.

The project will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MCGA following completion of the merger. Yorkville Acquisition Corp confirmed that its application for the symbol change has already been submitted.

The post Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Launch $6.42B Cronos (CRO) Treasury appeared first on Blockonomi.