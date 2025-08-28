Trump Media, Crypto.com unveil $6.4B Cronos treasury strategy – Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 03:15
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.421-0.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,370.98-0.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1232+0.08%
FORM
FORM$3.5271+0.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-1.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018337+0.67%

Key Takeaways

Trump Media’s $6.4 billion crypto treasury strategy positions CRO as a core reserve asset, signaling a bold shift toward institutional adoption and echoing MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-driven corporate finance model.

Yorkville Acquisition Corp., Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, and Crypto.com have joined forces in a definitive agreement to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc.

This new venture will operate as a digital asset treasury company, with a primary focus on acquiring the native cryptocurrency token of the Cronos ecosystem [CRO].

With this agreement, Yorkville, a SPAC backed by Yorkville Acquisition Sponsor LLC, stands at the forefront of media-crypto partnerships. 

Trump Media strikes deal with Yorkville SPAC

As per the agreements, Trump Media plans to acquire approximately $105 million worth of CRO, i.e., about 2% of the cryptocurrency’s total market value. 

In return, Crypto.com will invest $50 million in Trump Media equity. But the plan extends well beyond that.

Additionally, it also aims to build its treasury with a mix of assets, including $1 billion in CRO, $200 million in cash, and $220 million through mandatory warrant exercises.

To further bolster its financial position, Yorkville affiliate YA II PN, Ltd. has committed a $5 billion equity line of credit. 

This move totaling to $6.4 billion would make Trump Media the largest publicly traded holder of CRO to date.

What does this tell us about Trump’s plans?

Upon completion, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will hold majority ownership of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy as founding partners.

This comes amid a broader trend of publicly traded companies across industries, venturing into cryptocurrency, positioning Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] as core treasury holdings.

Alice Liu, Head of Research at crypto data provider CoinMarketCap, called the move a marker of institutional adoption.

This mirrored Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy playbook.

Since 2020, it has accumulated Bitcoin aggressively, lifting reserves to nearly $100 billion and driving its stock higher.

Impact on CRO and TRUMP tokens 

As expected, the announcement sparked a significant market reaction. 

While CRO surged nearly 40% to $0.2236 over 24 hours, Official Trump [TRUMP] memecoin edged up 1.95% to $8.43, according to CoinMarketCap, at press time.

This move highlights how Donald Trump’s involvement in the crypto sector has expanded into a multi-billion-dollar business since 2022.

Next: Bitcoin – Here’s why fear might give way to ‘two-month euphoria’

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/trump-media-crypto-com-unveil-6-4b-cronos-treasury-strategy-details/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07534+1.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5434+0.11%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,500.58-1.77%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10034-2.05%
XRP
XRP$2.979-0.90%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?