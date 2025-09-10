Trump Media files registration for five America First themed equity ETFs

Key Takeaways

Trump Media filed to register five America First-themed equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This move marks an expansion beyond its core Truth Social platform and into asset management.

The company, which trades under the ticker DJT, announced the ETF filing as part of its expansion beyond its core social media platform Truth Social. The registration covers five different equity-focused funds that will carry America First branding.

Trump Media has not disclosed additional details about the investment strategies, underlying holdings, or launch timeline for the proposed ETFs. The filing represents the company’s entry into the asset management space.