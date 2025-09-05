Trump Media finalizes $105M Cronos purchase

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:41
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.328+0.73%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1154-0.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0125+2.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016095-2.31%

Trump Media & Technology Group announced on Friday that it closed a $105 million agreement with Crypto.com to acquire 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens.

The purchase, priced at roughly $0.153 per token, represents about 2% of CRO’s circulating supply and was settled through a 50-50 mix of cash and Trump Media stock. Both the tokens and shares exchanged will be subject to a lock-up period, according to the company’s press release.

The acquired tokens will be held with Crypto.com Custody, its institutional-grade storage service, and staked to generate additional revenue.

Trump Media said the partnership will also integrate CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ platforms as part of a rewards system using Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure.

Devin Nunes, Trump Media’s chairman and CEO, called CRO a “versatile utility” for payments and transfers, while Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek described the deal as the first of many steps to expand adoption of the Cronos blockchain.

The purchase builds on Trump Media’s prior creation of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., which has signed a definitive agreement to merge with Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company.

The new entity is designed to serve as a dedicated CRO treasury, targeting up to 19% of the token’s supply. The company presented the move as a long-term strategy to embed Cronos within its media and financial ecosystem, though it also acknowledged forward-looking risks tied to regulation, volatility, and competition in blockchain infrastructure.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/trump-media-finalizes-cronos-purchase

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+2.72%
Comedian
BAN$0.09804-2.32%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Partager
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00029+20.83%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003402+7.82%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.86-0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24