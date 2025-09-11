Trump Media Integrates Crypto Rewards Into Truth Social Platform

The update went live on September 9, 2025, marking a major step in bringing crypto rewards to social media platforms.

The integration connects Truth Social subscribers to Crypto.com’s wallet system, where users can convert platform activity into real cryptocurrency. Only Patriot Package subscribers get access to this feature, which costs users a monthly fee for Truth+ streaming services.

Platform Gets Major Upgrade

Truth Social rolled out several new features alongside the crypto rewards. Premium subscribers can now edit posts, schedule content, and save drafts on servers. The platform also added group titles and better search functions for all users.

“Step by step — $CRO utility growing every day,” said Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek on social media. The company views this partnership as part of building steady demand for CRO tokens through business deals.

The crypto market responded quickly to the news. CRO jumped over 4% immediately after the announcement, briefly hitting $0.27 before settling back to $0.25. Trading volume spiked as investors bought into the partnership.

Massive Corporate Investment

Trump Media didn’t just add a rewards program. The company bought 684.4 million CRO tokens worth $105 million in August 2025. This purchase represents about 2% of all CRO tokens in circulation.

The deal splits payment between cash and Trump Media stock. Crypto.com gets equity in the social media company while Trump Media becomes one of the largest CRO holders worldwide.

This move follows a bigger plan called Trump Media Group CRO Strategy. The new company aims to build a $6.4 billion treasury focused on buying CRO tokens. The strategy includes $1 billion worth of CRO, $200 million in cash, and a $5 billion credit line.

Smart Business Move

Trump Media changed direction from creating its own cryptocurrency to using CRO instead. In April 2025, CEO Devin Nunes told shareholders the company was exploring launching its own token. Creating a new cryptocurrency brings regulatory risks and technical challenges.

Using CRO solves these problems. Crypto.com already handles wallet infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and token management. Truth Social gets instant access to crypto features without building them from scratch.

The partnership also connects Truth Social to Crypto.com’s 100 million registered users. This creates potential for cross-platform growth as crypto users discover Truth Social and social media users explore cryptocurrency.

Trump Media plans to stake its CRO holdings to earn additional rewards. Staking locks up tokens to help secure the blockchain network and pays owners extra CRO as compensation.

Future Plans Take Shape

The companies aren’t stopping with social media rewards. They plan to launch crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) later in 2025 through Truth.Fi, Trump Media’s financial services brand.

These ETFs will focus on “Made in America” digital assets and trade through Crypto.com’s broker-dealer partner. The products need regulatory approval before launching to the public.

Truth Social users may eventually pay for subscriptions using CRO tokens. The platform could offer discounts to users who open Crypto.com accounts, creating more connections between the services.

The partnership represents a shift in how social media platforms think about user rewards. Instead of giving points or badges, Truth Social offers real cryptocurrency that users can trade or hold as an investment.

Market Impact and Performance

CRO has performed well since the Trump Media partnership began. The token gained over 150% from its August lows, reaching levels not seen since early 2022. Market capitalization grew to $8.71 billion, making CRO the 20th largest cryptocurrency.

Daily trading volume increased significantly, showing strong investor interest. The token remains about 71% below its all-time high of $0.96 from November 2021, but has gained over 2,000% from its lowest point in 2019.

Industry experts see potential for continued growth. The institutional backing from Trump Media provides steady demand for CRO tokens. Integration into Truth Social creates real-world use cases beyond cryptocurrency exchanges.

Price predictions vary, but several analysts expect CRO could reach $0.65 by the end of 2025. Long-term forecasts suggest the token could trade between $1.50 and $2.17 by 2030 if adoption continues growing.

Looking Ahead

This partnership shows how traditional media companies are embracing cryptocurrency. Trump Media joins other public companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla in holding digital assets on their balance sheets.

The Truth Social crypto rewards are already available to Patriot Package subscribers as of September 9, 2025, with the full system expected to expand further over time.