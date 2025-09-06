Trump Media seals $6.4B CRO treasury deal with Crypto.com

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 18:42
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,327+%0,32
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017049+%5,61
Cronos
CRO$0,2701+%1,98

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) closed a purchase agreement with Crypto.com on Friday. The initiative is meant to provide the company with 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens worth around $105 million. 

The digital assets will be purchased at approximately $0.153 per token as part of an equal stock and cash exchange with the cryptocurrency platform. According to the report, the tokens represent roughly 2% of CRO’s current circulating supply. The tokens also add to approximately 19% of the tokens circulating supply, which will be acquired by the Trump family-backed company’s CRO strategy.

Trump Media turns to CRO staking for new revenue stream

Trump Media said it will acquire its tokens using the Singapore-based company’s institutional-grade custody offering, Crypto.com Custody. The initiative aims to enable the operator of the social media platform Truth Social and fintech brand Truth+ to stake the tokens for additional revenue generation. 

According to the report, the deal also includes an unspecified lock-up period for Trump Media’s shares and CRO tokens. Trump Media’s CEO and chairman, Devin Nunes, stated that CRO tokens have significant potential to spread widely as utility tokens, with their safe, fast payment and money transfer capabilities. 

The agreement aims to leverage Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure to enable the CRO token to be integrated into the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms as part of a rewards system. Trump Media believes that Cronos builds a strong foundation for the future of the U.S. digital economy due to its interoperable blockchain designed for speed, scalability, and seamless network connectivity. 

The firm also said it chose the Cronos network because it can unlock widespread adoption of decentralized applications in finance, commerce, and public infrastructure, without the costs of legacy networks. Trump Media said that Cronos’ proof-of-authority consensus, robust validator set, and security features will help deliver the performance and reliability needed to power mission-critical dApps at scale.

Trump Media Group CRO Strategy previously collaborated with Yorkville Acquisition Corp for Cronos treasury initiatives. Crypto.com has been pushing the Cronos blockchain and the CRO token into its offerings. The firm said the initiative provides its customer base with exposure and provides them with a safe, secure, and regulated environment.

The deal comes as crypto companies strengthen ties with the pro-crypto Trump administration, which has received scrutiny from lawmakers for potential conflicts of interest with his crypto ventures. The President also invited Marszalek to attend the Crypto Summit in March at the White House, which was meant to discuss the administration’s digital asset policies.

Trump Media and Crypto.com plan to launch digital asset ETFs

Trump Media also partnered with the Singapore-based company in Q1 2025 to establish exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. According to the report, both parties plan to launch the initiative later this year via Crypto.com’s broker dealer, Foris Capital U.S. LLC. 

The ETFs may include tokens such as Cronos, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, with Crypto.com providing the required infrastructure and custody services to supply the digital assets for the fund. Both firms expect the funds to be available across international brokerage firms in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Marszalek said the ETFs will be available on the company’s app for more than its 140 million users globally once they launch. Truth.Fi Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) are also expected to join the launch, with TMTG investing its cash reserves.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27,88+%0,90
Bitcoin
BTC$110.847,69+%0,05
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,000007-%4,10
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP trades at $2.81 as ETF speculation heats up. Could a Ripple-backed fund spark a Bitcoin-style 60% rally and push XRP toward $4.50?
XRP
XRP$2,8135-%0,20
EPNS
PUSH$0,03581-%2,34
Wink
LIKE$0,010853-%2,71
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 20:30
Partager
Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

The next era of commerce may be settled in stablecoins. Coinbase Payments, now live on Shopify, delivers a plug-and-play stack that enables platforms to offer global, instant USDC transactions with minimal friction. In an announcement on June 18, Coinbase unveiled…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04068+%1,26
USDCoin
USDC$0,9998--%
MAY
MAY$0,04101-%2,81
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy