Trump Media taps Crypto.com for $6.4B CRO strategic treasury

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.312-1.25%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05117+0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10048+2.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01249-4.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017254+4.84%
Cronos
CRO$0.27125+0.44%

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) closed a purchase agreement with Crypto.com on Friday. The initiative is meant to provide the company with 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens worth around $105 million. 

The digital assets will be purchased at approximately $0.153 per token as part of an equal stock and cash exchange with the cryptocurrency platform. According to the report, the tokens represent roughly 2% of CRO’s current circulating supply. The tokens also add to approximately 19% of the tokens circulating supply, which will be acquired by the Trump family-backed company’s CRO strategy.

Trump Media turns to CRO staking for new revenue stream

Trump Media said it will acquire its tokens using the Singapore-based company’s institutional-grade custody offering, Crypto.com Custody. The initiative aims to enable the operator of the social media platform Truth Social and fintech brand Truth+ to stake the tokens for additional revenue generation. 

According to the report, the deal also includes an unspecified lock-up period for Trump Media’s shares and CRO tokens. Trump Media’s CEO and chairman, Devin Nunes, stated that CRO tokens have significant potential to spread widely as utility tokens, with their safe, fast payment and money transfer capabilities. 

The agreement aims to leverage Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure to enable the CRO token to be integrated into the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms as part of a rewards system. Trump Media believes that Cronos builds a strong foundation for the future of the U.S. digital economy due to its interoperable blockchain designed for speed, scalability, and seamless network connectivity. 

The firm also said it chose the Cronos network because it can unlock widespread adoption of decentralized applications in finance, commerce, and public infrastructure, without the costs of legacy networks. Trump Media said that Cronos’ proof-of-authority consensus, robust validator set, and security features will help deliver the performance and reliability needed to power mission-critical dApps at scale.

Trump Media Group CRO Strategy previously collaborated with Yorkville Acquisition Corp for Cronos treasury initiatives. Crypto.com has been pushing the Cronos blockchain and the CRO token into its offerings. The firm said the initiative provides its customer base with exposure and provides them with a safe, secure, and regulated environment.

The deal comes as crypto companies strengthen ties with the pro-crypto Trump administration, which has received scrutiny from lawmakers for potential conflicts of interest with his crypto ventures. The President also invited Marszalek to attend the Crypto Summit in March at the White House, which was meant to discuss the administration’s digital asset policies.

Trump Media and Crypto.com plan to launch digital asset ETFs

Trump Media also partnered with the Singapore-based company in Q1 2025 to establish exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. According to the report, both parties plan to launch the initiative later this year via Crypto.com’s broker dealer, Foris Capital U.S. LLC. 

The ETFs may include tokens such as Cronos, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, with Crypto.com providing the required infrastructure and custody services to supply the digital assets for the fund. Both firms expect the funds to be available across international brokerage firms in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Marszalek said the ETFs will be available on the company’s app for more than its 140 million users globally once they launch. Truth.Fi Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) are also expected to join the launch, with TMTG investing its cash reserves.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/trump-media-6-4b-cro-strategic-treasury/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8151-1.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017267+4.96%
Sign
SIGN$0.07202-2.74%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Partager
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6111-1.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.002549-3.41%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Partager
the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The post the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A purchase in ICO of about 310,000 dollars for 1,000,000 ETH, a wallet that remained dormant for years, and a recent reactivation linked to staking: the emblematic case of Ethereum’s early buyers returns to the center of the debate just as the flows related to ETF products are reshaping the institutional demand for the asset.  According to data collected from on-chain analysis updated as of September 5, 2025, movements exceeding 100,000 ETH from historical wallets are rare events and generate spikes of attention in spot and derivatives markets. On-chain analysts who monitor the markets observe that the conversion of large balances into staking tends to reduce surrounding liquidity and increase the informational value of such movements. In daily monitoring, intraday volume fluctuations of up to 20–30% have been detected on some centralized exchanges following alerts on dormant wallets. The on-chain dossier: from the ETH ICO to recent moves At the ICO of Ethereum (2014), a participant would have purchased 1M ETH for about $310,000, corresponding to a price of approximately $0.31 per token. Today, that allocation, assuming a unit price of ETH equal to $4,300 (reference estimate updated to September 5, 2025), would be equivalent to over 4.3 billion dollars. After a long period of inactivity, the wallet has been reported for new operations, including the staking of about 150,000 ETH, with a potential value in the order of hundreds of millions. It should be noted that the mere reappearance of such a balance tends to capture the attention of operators. To provide context: the reactivation of a large balance after years tends to impact market expectations more than the immediate supply, especially when the tokens are staked for validation, reducing the circulating liquidity in the short term. That said, the signaling effect can be significant even without spot movements.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047+2.90%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00596-2.05%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05386-1.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal

Legislation Steering U.S. Fate of Crypto Emerges in New Version in Senate