Trump Media, Yorkville, and Crypto.com Launch $1B CRO Digital Asset Treasury

2025/08/27 12:16
  • As founding partners, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will hold the majority of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy.
  • Following the completion of the business combination, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com have agreed to a required one-year initial lock-up period on their founding shareholdings.

To create Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury company focused on acquiring the native cryptocurrency token of the Cronos ecosystem, Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: YORK), Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) (“Trump Media”), and Crypto.com today announced they have reached a final agreement for a business combination (the “Business Combination”). Yorkville Acquisition Sponsor LLC (“Yorkville”) is the sponsor of Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

As founding partners, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will hold the majority of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy after the conclusion of the business combination. In addition to $200 million in cash and $220 million in cash-in mandatory exercise warrants, the digital asset treasury is expected to be funded with $1 billion in CRO (6,313,000,212 CRO, or approximately 19% of the total CRO market cap as of announcement), as well as a $5 billion equity line of credit from YA II PN, Ltd., an affiliate of Yorkville. This would make the digital asset treasury the first and largest publicly traded CRO treasury company, and we believe it to have the largest digital asset treasury company to market cap ratio in history.

Additionally, YA II PN, Ltd. has signed a backstop agreement to buy Class A ordinary shares of Yorkville Acquisition Corp. that are legitimately offered for redemption by public shareholders and not withdrawn before the Business Combination closes, with a maximum beneficial ownership of 9.9%.

Prior to the Business Combination, Yorkville Acquisition Corp. will request to have its Class A ordinary shares trade on the Nasdaq under the name “MCGA.” After the Business Combination closes, the new symbol will be transferred to Trump Media Group CRO Strategy. Yorkville Acquisition Corp. will make a separate announcement about the date of the symbol change.

Following the completion of the business combination, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com have agreed to a required one-year initial lock-up period on their founding shareholdings, including all awarded warrants, in support of the long-term commitment to the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy. A further three-year restriction release schedule will follow the original lock-up period.

Cronos: Powering the New American Digital Economy

The funds will be used by Trump Media Group CRO Strategy to create a digital asset treasury of CRO, the native token of the Cronos blockchain ecosystem.

As a high-performance, interoperable blockchain built for scalability, speed, and smooth network connectivity, Cronos is a solid starting point for the digital economy of the future in the United States. Decentralized applications in public infrastructure, commerce, and finance may now be widely adopted without the expenses or congestion of legacy networks thanks to its low-cost, high-speed smart contract deployment and seamless interface with other significant blockchain ecosystems. Cronos’s enterprise-grade security, strong validator set, and proof-of-authority consensus provide the performance and dependability required to support mission-critical applications at scale.

With DeFi protocols, multi-asset markets, and other features, the Cronos ecosystem is already flourishing. The CRO token serves as both a governance and utility asset. Cronos is positioned to smoothly integrate with U.S. financial institutions while adhering to regulatory standards thanks to its integration into Crypto.com’s worldwide infrastructure and key agreements with payment processors and other financial services platforms. Cronos is not just another blockchain; it is an economic engine for a contemporary, digital-first America because of its cross-chain interoperability, cheap costs, and growing developer acceptance, which allow rapid payments, real-world asset tokenization, and transparent smart contracts.

Devin Nunes, Chairman and CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group stated:

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com stated:

Cronos Treasury & Validator Strategy

A forward-looking digital asset treasury strategy focused on the accumulation and active management of CRO will be implemented by Trump Media Group CRO Strategy when the Business Combination is completed. By using almost all of the company’s capital reserves to purchase CRO, this strategy aims to capture long-term value. The Trump Media Group CRO Strategy seeks to improve capital efficiency, position itself as a disciplined, long-term player in the changing digital asset landscape, and gain early-stage market positioning in a developing asset by concentrating on yield-generating, ecosystem-aligned assets rather than conventional non-productive holdings.

The approach calls for the company to set up and run a validator node and assign the CRO under supervision to the validator. In addition to producing native staking incentives that are eventually reinvested to compound CRO holdings and assist in offsetting operating costs, the validator’s functioning will allow direct involvement in the network’s security and governance. A crypto-native team with extensive knowledge of the Cronos ecosystem will create and manage the validator with the goal of optimizing staking rewards and drawing in more CRO delegations from outside CRO holders.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/trump-media-yorkville-and-crypto-com-launch-1b-cro-digital-asset-treasury/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
