Trump met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to talk trade, shipbuilding, and North Korea

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/26 04:55
Donald Trump met South Korean president Lee Jae Myung on Monday at the White House, just weeks after both countries struck a last-minute trade deal.

Trump opened the talks by saying the U.S. is behind Lee “100%.” The meeting came less than two months after Lee took office in June through a snap election.

Their discussion covered national security, trade, and a shipbuilding agreement. Trump said the U.S. plans to buy ships from South Korea. The two leaders also talked about North Korea and peace talks, with Lee asking Trump to help stabilize the Korean Peninsula.

Trump questions South Korea, backs Lee anyway

Lee called the Oval Office “bright and beautiful” when he arrived, signaling a smooth atmosphere. But just hours earlier, Trump had posted online that South Korea was going through a “purge” or even a “revolution.” That came after news broke about corruption investigations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee, including searches at churches and at Osan Air Base.

“It didn’t sound to me like South Korea,” Trump said during the meeting.

Despite that, Trump had no issues sitting down with Lee and discussing plans moving forward. Lee brought up peace on the Korean Peninsula and even pitched the idea of building a Trump Tower in North Korea. Trump said he has a “great relationship” with Kim Jong Un and is ready to meet him again. He added, “We can do big progress with North Korea.”

There was no schedule or plan confirmed for that future meeting, but Trump was clearly open to making it happen.

Trade deal limits tariffs, raises investment questions

On the trade front, South Korea and the U.S. had recently agreed to a deal that capped tariffs at 15% on Korean exports. That figure was below the 25% threat Trump had made earlier. Still, Trump didn’t signal any willingness to lower the number more.

“I hear they want to renegotiate the deal, but that’s OK, I don’t mind that,” Trump said. “That doesn’t mean they’re going to get anything, but I don’t mind.”

He also repeated his previous claim that South Korea would provide $350 billion for U.S.-controlled investments. “Selected by myself, as President,” Trump added. That promise has raised questions. It’s still unclear how that $350 billion would be structured or if it’s even legally enforceable.

The shipbuilding part of the talks was pitched as a win, with Trump stating the U.S. would purchase ships directly from South Korean companies. No delivery numbers or companies were named.

This was Lee’s first big foreign meeting since taking office. It was seen as a test of his ability to handle tense U.S. diplomacy. He didn’t make many bold statements publicly. Most of the remarks came from Trump, who dominated the headlines again.

