Trump Moves to Dismiss Fed Governor Over Document Dispute

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:13
U
U$0.01137-9.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.396+0.14%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+7.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1224-0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017647-9.78%
Key Points:
  • Trump dismisses Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.
  • No verified attempts against Chair Jerome Powell.
  • Market responses remain muted but potential restructuring looms.

Donald Trump initiated the dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on August 26, 2025, over allegations of false statements on mortgage agreements, intensifying his conflict with the Fed.

This action could influence Trump’s ability to reshape Fed governance and may impact market perceptions of Fed independence.

Trump’s Efforts to Reshape Federal Reserve Leadership

Trump’s decision to pursue the removal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook marks an escalation in his efforts to influence the Federal Reserve’s leadership. Although speculation surrounds Chair Jerome Powell, no verified removal attempts or document allegations exist in official records. As a move to control the central bank looms, Trump’s actions suggest a reshuffling of its Board of Governors. His ability to appoint new members may solidify a favorable majority according to Bloomberg.

Immediate market responses remain muted, with no reported financial disturbances from this act. However, speculation suggests potential restructuring could impact future policy-making decisions. Notable statements came from Lisa Cook, asserting, “Trump has no authority to fire her and she will not resign,” according to a summary from BBC.

Bitcoin Market Insights Amid Political Trepidations

Did you know? A forced removal of a sitting Federal Reserve Governor by a U.S. President can disrupt precedents. Not since the early 1930s has a similar action been pursued, indicating the extent of the current tension.

Bitcoin’s market standing reveals a price of $109,763.40 and a market cap of $2.18 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin decreased by 1.13% with a 57.73% market dominance. The trading volume reached $79.03 billion, a 3.77% decline.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:34 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts foresee potential regulatory pushbacks should similar dismissals occur, with precedents suggesting potential restraints on executive interference. Historical trends show market stability after initial volatility from unprecedented governance departures. Trump’s crypto policy raises concerns in the EU as the geopolitical impact of federal decisions can ripple through global markets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-dismiss-fed-governor-dispute/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003362-3.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Partager
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44536-14.27%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007683-9.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts