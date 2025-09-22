Trump names Ellison, Dell, and the Murdochs in a plan to take control of TikTok’s U.S. algorithm, with Oracle steering data protections. Trump on Sunday said a group of well-known tech and media figures, including Larry Ellison, Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, and Michael Dell, will be part of the team set to take over TikTok’s […]Trump names Ellison, Dell, and the Murdochs in a plan to take control of TikTok’s U.S. algorithm, with Oracle steering data protections. Trump on Sunday said a group of well-known tech and media figures, including Larry Ellison, Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, and Michael Dell, will be part of the team set to take over TikTok’s […]

Trump names Ellison, Dell, Murdochs in U.S. TikTok takeover team

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 04:10
Union
U$0.01232-10.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.363-1.29%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000616-9.01%
Particl
PART$0.203-0.83%
Overtake
TAKE$0.1898-5.14%

Trump names Ellison, Dell, and the Murdochs in a plan to take control of TikTok’s U.S. algorithm, with Oracle steering data protections.

Trump on Sunday said a group of well-known tech and media figures, including Larry Ellison, Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, and Michael Dell, will be part of the team set to take over TikTok’s algorithm as the social media platform’s U.S. operations change hands. He outlined the names and their roles during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Briefing.”

“You know, they’re very well-known people. And Larry Ellison is one of them. He’s involved. He’s a great guy. Michael Dell is involved. I hate to tell you this, but a man named Lachlan is involved,” Trump said, referring to Lachlan Murdoch, the CEO of Fox Corp., which owns Fox News. He added that Rupert Murdoch “is probably going to be in the group.”

Talks involving the Murdochs could bring Fox Corp. into the investor consortium. However, Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch won’t invest as individuals. A role in the TikTok effort could support Fox Corp.’s push into digital media as parts of its business, including broadcast television, face pressure.

Dell, the chief executive of Dell Technologies, is among the business leaders named in the deal. Trump’s remarks mark a change from the investor slate earlier discussed for the TikTok deal. The administration had previously pointed to Ellison’s Oracle, along with Andreessen Horowitz and Silver Lake, as the key investors tied to the plan.

Trump said Friday that he had “a very productive call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the conversation moved the TikTok talks forward. He described progress toward finalizing the deal but did not share further details on timing.

China’s ByteDance will get 1 of 7 board seats for TikTok’s U.S. operations, official says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Saturday that the restructured TikTok entity will feature seven board members, and 6 of the board members will be American. That setup reflects the requirements of a Congress bill in April 2024 that called for a national ban on TikTok in the US unless 80% of the app’s assets were sold to investors in America.

Leavitt also said that privacy and data for U.S. users will be led by Oracle and that Oracle invest in the platform. Ellison’s company started hosting TikTok’s U.S. data in 2020, an arrangement that has been central to the government’s data security aims for the platform.

This week’s movement marked a rare step forward after months of talks between the United States and China aimed at easing friction over trade and technology, which has weighed on markets.

Trump said Friday that he and Xi moved forward towards agreement on TikTok during their call and planned to meet in person in six weeks, though Beijing’s public statements have not made clear how far the talks have advanced.

It is not yet clear whether the arrangement under discussion will satisfy Congress’s requirement for a complete separation under the 2024 law. Questions remain over how control of the algorithm will be handled and how the new board’s authority will be defined within the U.S. structure.

Trump has given TikTok a lot of credit for helping him win last year’s election. On his personal account, the president has over 15 million followers. Last month, the White House also created an account on TikTok, highlighting the platform’s reach even as officials push for changes in its ownership.

Under the agreement described by the White House official, all data on American users would be stored on U.S. cloud infrastructure run by Oracle. That matches the hosting setup that began in 2020 and would continue if the ownership plan goes ahead. Negotiators are racing against the mid-December pause and the January 2025 deadline set by law.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.1134-6.17%
CROSS
CROSS$0.26617+8.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01326-4.05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

In a rapidly shifting economic environment, the debate over traditional versus digital assets continues to captivate the financial world. Gold has leapt by 38% this year, underscoring its position as a steadfast traditional investment.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains
GAINS
GAINS$0.02501+0.96%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 03:29
Partager
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03513+0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01622-2.99%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers