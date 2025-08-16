Trump: No tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil for now

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to a report from Jinshi forwarded by Global Network, the United States recently announced additional tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's purchase of Russian oil as punishment. The US has also threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the US due to Russian oil purchases. According to a Reuters report on the 16th, US President Trump stated after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 15th local time that there are no plans to impose additional tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil. Following his meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump told Fox News reporters that, given the circumstances of the meeting, he would not consider imposing tariffs on China due to Russian oil purchases for the time being. Trump also stated, "I may have to consider it in two or three weeks, but we don't have to consider it now."