Trump: No tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil for now

2025/08/16 21:55
PANews reported on August 16th that, according to a report from Jinshi forwarded by Global Network, the United States recently announced additional tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's purchase of Russian oil as punishment. The US has also threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the US due to Russian oil purchases. According to a Reuters report on the 16th, US President Trump stated after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 15th local time that there are no plans to impose additional tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil. Following his meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump told Fox News reporters that, given the circumstances of the meeting, he would not consider imposing tariffs on China due to Russian oil purchases for the time being. Trump also stated, "I may have to consider it in two or three weeks, but we don't have to consider it now."

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
2025/08/19 23:30
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
2023/04/06 12:01
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
2025/08/19 22:45
