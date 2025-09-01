Trump Plan for Gaza Proposes Tokenized Land and Digital Housing Program

Coincentral
2025/09/01 16:53
TLDR

  • A 38-page Trump-linked Gaza plan proposes U.S. trusteeship for 10 years.

  • Palestinians would receive digital tokens for land, redeemable for housing.

  • The plan includes building up to eight AI-powered “smart cities” in Gaza.

  • Civil rights groups criticized the plan as land theft and potentially illegal.

A reported plan for post-war Gaza linked to the Trump administration proposes using blockchain-based land tokenization to manage displaced residents. According to The Washington Post, the 38-page document outlines a U.S.-led trusteeship that would last at least a decade.

Gaza Reconstitution Trust proposal

The plan is called the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust. It proposes that Palestinians receive specialized digital tokens in exchange for their land.

These tokens could later be redeemed for an apartment in new “smart cities” or for relocation abroad.

The program would include subsidies for temporary housing and food for up to four years. Each resident leaving Gaza would also receive $5,000. The document states that token sales to investors could fund reconstruction and humanitarian projects while creating a record of ownership on a blockchain registry.

Land tokenization and blockchain use

The proposal suggests tokenizing Gaza’s land by splitting it into digital units recorded on blockchain. These units would represent fractional ownership and could be traded on secondary markets. Investors would be able to purchase tokens, with proceeds used to finance development and aid.

Residents giving up land would receive tokens in return, with the option to exchange them for apartments in Gaza or cash payments elsewhere.

A section of the plan suggests higher profitability if more residents choose to leave the territory, estimating lower costs for relocation than redevelopment.

Smart cities and mega projects

Beyond housing, the plan outlines six to eight “AI-powered smart cities” to replace existing communities. These developments would run on identity-based digital systems for services and commerce.

The proposal also lists 10 large-scale projects, including ports, highways, a railway, a data center, resort-style islands, and a “smart manufacturing zone.”

The Washington Post reported that financial planning for the proposal was carried out by a team with prior ties to the Boston Consulting Group. The plan’s creators were also linked to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.- and Israel-backed initiative distributing aid in the territory.

Criticism and political context

The Council on American-Islamic Relations strongly condemned the reported plan. The group said in a statement that the takeover of Gaza through a token scheme amounted to land theft and would “constitute a war crime of historic proportions.”

Two sources told The Washington Post that the project was designed to advance President Donald Trump’s vision of turning Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” Trump had previously suggested a U.S. takeover of Gaza, though earlier proposals drew condemnation from international organizations and were described as ethnic cleansing.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s former Middle East envoy, has also voiced versions of a Gaza redevelopment plan in the past. His suggestions included relocating Palestinians outside Gaza while transforming the territory into beachfront properties and economic hubs.

The post Trump Plan for Gaza Proposes Tokenized Land and Digital Housing Program appeared first on CoinCentral.

