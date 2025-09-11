Trump Posts Unclear ‘Here We Go!’ Message After Russian Drones Shot Down By Poland

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11
Topline

President Donald Trump cryptically posted—“Here we go!”— after Poland shot down Kremlin drones that entered its airspace early Wednesday, the first time a NATO country fired shots in the Russia-Ukraine war, while fellow NATO allies condemned Russia and Congress members on both sides of the aisle called on Trump to give a more forceful rebuke.

President Donald Trump and Polish President Karol Nawrocki walk down the Colonnade on the way to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on September 3, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump wrote, “what’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” on Truth Social on Wednesday morning.

Multiple Republicans have called on the Trump administration to sanction Russia in response: Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., called the invasion “an act of war” in a tweet, writing, “I urge President Trump to respond with mandatory sanctions that will bankrupt the Russian war machine and arm Ukraine with weapons capable of striking Russia.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted, “Russian drones entering NATO airspace in Poland is beyond unacceptable,” calling for “sanctions and tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil.”

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., rebuked the Trump administration in response to the incursion, calling it “weak and vacillating” and alleging “Putin is taking advantage of it,” and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told Punchbowl “we need to move” on legislative sanctions against Russia.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Trump’s “weakness has motivated Putin,” asking “What will it take for this president to wake up and hold Russia accountable?”

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, said the incursion “crosses a bright red line” and demanded “swift condemnation and a unified response” from the Trump administration and its NATO partners, while Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Trump a “Putin-pawn” and asked the president in a series of tweets, “What was the point of your meeting in Alaska where YOU SNUGGLED UP TO PUTIN?”

Chief Critics

The leaders of multiple NATO allies directly condemned Russia hours before Trump commented, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in a statement the alliance “stands in solidarity with Poland” and is “resolved to defend every inch of Allied territory.” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the incident “reckless and escalatory” and said Canada is coordinating with NATO allies, while French President Emmanuel Macron said it was “totally unacceptable,” condemning the incursion “in the strongest terms,” while urging Russia “to end this dangerous escalation.”

What To Watch For

Trump is expected to speak with Polish President Karol Nawrocki later Wednesday, a White House official told ABC News, adding that the administration is “tracking the reports out of Poland.”

Tangent

Trump met with Nawrocki at the White House last week for the first time since Nawrocki took office last month. Trump, who endorsed Nawrocki’s campaign, vowed to continue stationing U.S. troops in Poland and told the Associated Press at the time that “we’re very much aligned with Poland.”

Key Background

Poland said it shot down Russian drones with the help of NATO allies that entered its airspace Wednesday, accusing Russia of intentionally flying the drones. “There were 19 breaches, and it simply defies imagination that it could be accidental,” Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said. Four of the drones were shot down, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who said he activated Article 4 of the NATO treaty that triggers consultation among its members. The Russian Defense Ministry denied it planned to attack any targets in Poland and said the drones were instead intended for a “large-scale strike” on the “military-industrial complex of Ukraine.” Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he has refused Trump’s attempts to negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine. Trump backed off his calls for a ceasefire and instead said he supports Putin’s bid for a full-scale end to the war after meeting with Putin in Alaska last month.

Crucial Quote

“I have no reason to claim we’re on the brink of war, but a line has been crossed,” Tusk told Polish Parliament. “The situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War II.”

Further Reading

Trump Says ‘No Deal’ With Putin Following Meeting In Alaska (Forbes)

Trump Curiously Compares Ukraine To Sports Team ‘Not Allowed To Play Offense’ (Forbes)

Trump Says He Called Putin To Make ‘Arrangements’ For Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/10/us-lawmakers-demand-trump-respond-to-russia-trump-posts-cryptic-here-we-go-after-poland-downs-drones/

