Trump project floats token burning as WLFI dips 30% after launch

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/02 11:31
World Liberty Financial proposed using all protocol fees to buy back and burn WLFI tokens, aiming to reduce supply and boost holder value.

The Trump family-tied decentralized finance project World Liberty Financial has issued a governance proposal to implement a token buyback and burn program using protocol-owned liquidity fees.

World Liberty Financial governance has proposed using 100% of protocol fees generated from the platform’s own liquidity positions across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana to buy back WLFI tokens from the market and permanently destroy them through burning.

The mechanism, if voted in, will reduce the circulating supply of the token, which started trading on exchanges on Monday. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game &quot;Shrapnel&quot;, was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump&#39;s economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
PANews2025/04/06 17:25
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

What if the next wealth-defining meme coin was already in motion, and waiting meant paying more tomorrow? Meme coins are […] The post $39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/02 12:15
