Trump Proposes Major SEC Shakeup: Quarterly Earnings Reports at Risk – How this Impacts Crypto Firms

President Donald Trump has revived his push to end mandatory quarterly earnings reports for U.S. public companies, calling for a switch to semiannual disclosures in a move he says would cut costs and allow executives to focus on long-term growth.

The proposal, outlined in a Truth Social post on Monday, would require approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trump Calls for Six-Month Earnings Reports, Citing China’s Long-Term Strategy

“Subject to SEC approval, companies and corporations should no longer be forced to report on a quarterly basis, but rather to report on a six-month basis,” Trump wrote.

He argued the change would save businesses money and give managers space to “properly run their companies.”

Trump added that American firms are trapped by short-term pressures, contrasting it with what he described as China’s “50 to 100 year view” on corporate strategy.

The idea is not new. During his first term, Trump directed the SEC to study the possibility of moving to six-month reporting, but the initiative stalled amid concerns about investor transparency.

His renewed push aligns with arguments long made by business leaders such as JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett, who in 2018 co-wrote an op-ed criticizing the “unhealthy focus on short-term profits” created by quarterly reporting.

Hillary Clinton also raised the issue during her 2016 campaign, warning against “quarterly capitalism.”

The debate comes as some exchanges push for reform. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Long-Term Stock Exchange, backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Founders Fund, is preparing to petition the SEC to allow companies to move away from quarterly reporting.

“We hear a lot about how it’s overly burdensome to be a public company,” said Bill Harts, the exchange’s CEO.

Supporters of the current system argue that quarterly filings provide transparency for shareholders and policymakers.

They say regular updates from airlines, banks, and technology firms give early indications about everything from travel demand to loan losses and trends like artificial intelligence adoption.

Economists also warn that reducing the frequency of reports could limit investor oversight and reduce market stability.

Internationally, Trump’s proposal would bring U.S. rules closer to Europe and the UK, where companies report every six months but may choose to release quarterly results.

In Australia, semiannual reporting is standard. By contrast, Chinese firms face stricter requirements, with listed companies obligated to publish quarterly, semiannual, and annual reports, while Hong Kong-listed firms operate under a six-month system.

For crypto firms that have gone public in the U.S., such as Coinbase, the outcome of this debate could prove pivotal. Quarterly reports currently provide rare insight into trading volumes, custody services, and market demand.

A shift to semiannual filings may lessen that visibility, reducing the frequency of updates that investors and regulators rely on to gauge the health of crypto businesses.

Crypto Adoption by Public Companies Could Be Reshaped by Trump’s SEC Plan

The debate over quarterly reporting comes as the Trump administration sharpens its focus on digital assets.

In June, the White House released a 166-page report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, outlining plans to position the U.S. as a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Formed under Executive Order 14178, the group recommended sweeping reforms to modernize financial regulation, expand bank participation in crypto services, and give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission explicit oversight of non-security digital asset spot markets.

The report also hailed the signing of the GENIUS Act in July, which created the first federal framework for stablecoins.

The administration said the law would strengthen the role of the U.S. dollar in global finance while affirming its opposition to central bank digital currencies.

The White House described the recommendations as a pathway to a “Golden Age of Crypto,” claiming to have already ended banking restrictions on the industry.

Meanwhile, crypto firms are reporting stronger results as digital asset prices rebound. MicroStrategy posted $120.4 million in Q2 revenue alongside the purchase of 12,800 additional Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 152,800 BTC.

Block reported a 34% increase in Bitcoin revenue year-over-year, while Coinbase saw revenue hit $663 million, despite facing ongoing litigation with the SEC. Robinhood also turned a quarterly profit for the first time since going public.

Analysts note that corporate adoption continues to accelerate, with businesses now holding more than 6% of Bitcoin’s supply, a shift that could reshape financial reporting if Trump’s SEC overhaul proceeds.