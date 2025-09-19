Trump Requests Supreme Court Permission to Remove Fed Governor Cook

TLDR

Trump seeks Supreme Court approval to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Allegations of mortgage fraud have led to Trump’s efforts to remove Cook.

Legal battle could threaten the Federal Reserve’s independence.

A ruling could reshape the scope of presidential power over independent agencies.

President Donald Trump has requested the U.S. Supreme Court to allow him to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position. The appeal comes after the Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates, a decision that Trump had criticized. The case has the potential to reshape the balance of power between the presidency and the Federal Reserve, especially regarding the agency’s historical independence.

Trump’s legal team is pressing for the removal of Cook, citing allegations of mortgage fraud, claiming she misrepresented property details to secure better loan terms. This legal effort marks the first time a U.S. president has sought to dismiss a sitting Federal Reserve governor, making it a landmark case.

Allegations Against Lisa Cook and Trump’s Rationale

The Trump administration’s argument for firing Cook centers on allegations that she committed mortgage fraud by declaring two homes as her primary residence. This misrepresentation is said to have potentially secured better loan terms for Cook.

Trump’s legal team claims that this unethical conduct disqualifies Cook from continuing to serve as a governor, especially given her involvement in setting key economic policies, such as interest rates.

The administration has argued that the Federal Reserve’s decisions, including interest rate policies, should not be influenced by an individual with questionable ethical practices. Trump’s emergency appeal emphasized the significance of the Federal Reserve’s decisions, which directly impact the U.S. economy. Trump argues that Cook’s removal is necessary to ensure the integrity of the institution and the credibility of its economic policies.

Legal Battles Over the Federal Reserve’s Independence

Cook’s legal team has fiercely opposed Trump’s effort to remove her from office, arguing that such a move could undermine the independence of the Federal Reserve. The Fed has long operated free from political interference, and Cook’s lawyers warn that her dismissal could set a dangerous precedent.

They argue that removing her based on allegations that have not been fully proven could destabilize the economy and erode trust in the Fed.

Cook’s defense also points to a ruling from September 2023, where a federal judge blocked Trump’s effort to fire her, asserting that the president had not provided sufficient evidence to justify her removal. The case now stands before the Supreme Court, where the justices are tasked with deciding whether Trump has the constitutional authority to dismiss a Federal Reserve governor under these circumstances.

Broader Implications for Presidential Power and Fed Governance

The case raises significant questions about the president’s power to control independent regulatory agencies like the Federal Reserve. While the president can appoint Fed governors, they are typically insulated from direct political influence once in office. Historically, no president has ever attempted to remove a sitting Federal Reserve governor.

The outcome of this case could set a new precedent for how much control a president has over agencies designed to operate independently. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump’s request, it could have lasting effects on the governance of the Federal Reserve and other independent bodies, potentially allowing future presidents to assert more control over such institutions.

As the Supreme Court considers Trump’s appeal, the broader issue of presidential authority over the Federal Reserve will likely continue to shape the legal and economic landscape. In a time when Federal Reserve policies are under intense scrutiny, the legal battle over Cook’s dismissal could have significant ramifications for the future of U.S. economic governance.

The post Trump Requests Supreme Court Permission to Remove Fed Governor Cook appeared first on CoinCentral.