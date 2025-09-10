Trump responds to Israeli airstrike on Qatar: There won't be a next time

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump stated that this morning, the Trump administration received notification from the US military that Israel was attacking Hamas in Doha, Qatar. I immediately instructed Special Envoy Witkoff to notify the Qataris of the impending attack. Unfortunately, this was too late to prevent it. The decision to attack Doha, Qatar, was made by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, not me. I have instructed US Secretary of State Rubio to finalize the defense cooperation agreement with Qatar. I believe this unfortunate incident could become an opportunity for peace. Unilateral bombing inside Qatar will not advance either Israeli or US objectives, but the elimination of Hamas is a worthy goal. I have spoken with the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar by phone and assured them that such an incident will not occur again on their soil.