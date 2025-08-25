Trump Says ABC And NBC Should Lose Licenses Over 97% ‘Bad Stories’ About Him

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 15:35
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.431-3.35%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001059-4.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020333-1.60%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000078+0.51%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000863-4.85%

Topline

President Donald Trump on Sunday night attacked ABC and NBC’s news coverage of his administration—claiming it was “97%” negative—and said he supports the idea of the two networks having their broadcast licenses revoked, escalating his fight with the news media, which has involved legal cases and other regulatory threats.

U.S. President Donald Trump continued his attacks on media outlets he views an unfavorable of him.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump attacked the two broadcast networks in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, alleging: “ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES,” despite what he claimed was a successful first 8 months in office.

The president then suggested that this alleged negative coverage of him means the two networks “ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY, HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED BY THE FCC.”

Trump said he is totally in favor of such a revocation, as he again accused the networks of being “biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy,” without citing any evidence.

In a follow-up post, the president reiterated the license revocation threat, before suggesting that “at a minimum,” they should be forced to “pay up BIG” for their licensed broadcast spectrum, an idea previously endorsed by billionaire and former Trump ally Elon Musk.

Trump indicated that such a fee, which is not currently levied on networks using the airwaves, could be “Millions of Dollars a year.”

What Did Trump Say About His Poll Numbers?

Before his posts attacking ABC and NBC, Trump falsely claimed he now has the “highest poll numbers” he has ever had, “some in the 60’s and even 70’s.” In the post, Trump appeared to dismiss a series of negative polling numbers about him as “Fake News.”

What Do We Know About Trump’s Actual Polling Numbers?

Despite Trump’s claims of “high popularity,” recent polling numbers from major outlets, paint a much less flattering picture for the president. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published last week, pegged his approval rating at 40% while his disapproval rating stood at 54% (up two points from July). The poll was taken after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month, and it found that 54% Americans, including 1-in-5 Republicans, believe he is too closely aligned with Russia. All other polls released this month showed Trump’s net approval ratings in the negatives, ranging from -3 to -20 points.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/08/25/trump-suggests-abc-and-nbc-should-lose-broadcast-licenses-over-negative-coverage-of-him/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10081+0.43%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4601-4.44%
Wink
LIKE$0.012209-4.31%
Partager
PANews2025/03/27 13:40
Partager
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin.com, on June 24, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a joint statement of the U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group, and the two
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020323-1.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 11:40
Partager
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

PENDLE is currently trading at $5.73, reflecting a 4.89% decline. The circulating supply is 167,719,000 PENDLE, giving it a market capitalization of $998.9 million. Despite the recent dip, the token has shown resilience, attracting attention from investors seeking DeFi opportunities. Since the last seven days, Pendle has gained 6.21%, showing immense buying momentum. Its current […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001695-2.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.28%
Pendle
PENDLE$5.489-8.24%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/25 15:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000