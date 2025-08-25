Trump says he ‘paid zero’ for the US Government’s 10% stake in Intel

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 22:07
U
U$0.0114-12.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.448-2.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09761-3.64%
Movement
MOVE$0.1244-3.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019497-4.41%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005142-6.42%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0211-12.80%

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares were trading at $25.25 on Monday, up 3.02% on the day and more than 22% higher over the past month, after President Donald Trump declared that the United States “paid zero” for its newly acquired stake in the semiconductor giant.

Intel 1-month stock chart. Source: Finbold

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed:

The U.S. government recently acquired roughly a 10% equity stake in Intel, valued at about $11 billion. However, the position was not purchased outright with new taxpayer funds. Instead, it was structured through the conversion of existing subsidies and grants into equity holdings.

Specifically, approximately $5.7 billion in CHIPS Act allocations, $3.2 billion from the Secure Enclave program, and $2.2 billion in prior federal support were restructured into ownership. The move gives the government direct equity exposure to Intel’s growth as part of a broader initiative to bolster domestic chip manufacturing and secure semiconductor supply chains.

‘Great deal’ for the U.S.

Trump framed the stake as a “great deal” for the U.S., stressing that it supports both job creation and national competitiveness. “I love seeing their stock price go up, making the USA RICHER, AND RICHER. More jobs for America!!!” he wrote.

The transaction marks one of the most significant equity conversions of U.S. industrial support in recent history, reflecting a shift from direct subsidies to ownership models that allow taxpayers to share in the upside of corporate performance.

Intel, which has faced pressure from Asian rivals and supply chain disruptions, is a central beneficiary of U.S. efforts to reshore semiconductor capacity. The company’s shares have rallied in recent weeks on optimism around AI-driven demand, CHIPS Act funding, and now government-backed equity support.

Source: https://finbold.com/trump-says-he-paid-zero-for-the-us-governments-10-stake-in-intel/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.0114-12.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09745-3.62%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002133-0.74%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin broke key $115K support triggering bear market signals. I analyze the next critical levels and share my trading strategy.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
MemeCore
M$0.45636+2.39%
Partager
Medium2025/08/25 23:38
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Which crypto will lead this bull run and deliver the kind of returns that change lives?
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224375-4.08%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002392-13.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00692+2.21%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/25 22:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Grayscale Files with SEC to Launch AVAX Trust ETF on Nasdaq

Summer’s End: Will Volatility Return?