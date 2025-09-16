Trump Says He’s Filing $15 Billion Libel Suit Against The New York Times

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16
Topline

President Donald Trump late on Monday announced he is filing a $15 billion libel lawsuit against the New York Times, alleging the newspaper was acting as a “mouthpiece” for the Democratic Party, marking the latest in a long line of legal battles the president had initiated against the news media.

Trump accused the New York Times of becoming a “mouthpiece” of the Democratic party citing its endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Getty Images

Key Facts

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump announced the suit and claimed the paper was “becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the…Democrat Party,” which he views as “the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER.”

In his post, Trump cited the paper’s endorsement of his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential race and claimed it was “put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!”

“The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW,” Trump added.

The president said the suit is being filed in Florida, without sharing additional details.

Without sharing any evidence, Trump also accused other media outlets of “smearing” using a “highly sophisticated system of document and visual alteration.”

What Do We Know About Trump’s Earlier Threats To Sue The Times?

The libel suit comes just days after the president threatened to sue the New York Times after it published a series of articles about a lewd drawing and birthday message for Jeffrey Epstein allegedly signed by Trump. The alleged birthday note was present in the convicted sex offender’s 50th birthday book, scans of which were released by the House Oversight Committee last week. The president, however, has denied signing the book and the White House even questioned the birthday note’s authenticity. The Times had also published a separate piece breaking down the signature on the book and its close resemblance to Trump’s signatures in letters he sent to New York City officials from 1987 through 2001. The newspaper said Trump’s personal lawyer had reached out, alleging the article was evidence of “malicious fabrications.” The president’s attorney had demanded the Times issue a retraction and apology, the paper said.

This is a developing story.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/16/trump-says-hes-filing-15-billion-libel-suit-against-the-new-york-times/

