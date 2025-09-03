Trump Says Video Of Objects Thrown Out White House Window Was AI Generated

Trump made the remarks during a press conference Tuesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump claimed a video of two bags being thrown out of a White House window were “probably” generated by artificial intelligence, insisting it was fake despite White House officials acknowledging a contractor had thrown the objects out.

Trump told reporters he had not seen the viral video that surfaced Monday and showed what appeared to be plastic bags being thrown out a White House window, sparking speculation about exactly what was going on.

Trump also alleged the video was “probably AI generated” and said “you can’t open the windows… they’re all heavily armored and bullet-proof.”

The White House told Time on Tuesday the objects were thrown by “a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the President was gone.”

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy showed Trump the video but the president insisted the windows were sealed, again claiming the video was generated by artificial intelligence.

“If something happens really bad just blame AI,” Trump added.