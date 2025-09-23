The post Trump Signs Order Designating antifa As Terrorist Organization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, following up on a statement made last week after Charlie Kirk’s assassination in which he said his administration would investigate funding behind the movement. The executive order was signed Monday. (Photo by Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Key Facts The order characterized antifa, a decentralized and seemingly leaderless anti-facsist political movement, as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/22/trump-administration-designates-antifa-as-domestic-terrorist-organization/The post Trump Signs Order Designating antifa As Terrorist Organization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, following up on a statement made last week after Charlie Kirk’s assassination in which he said his administration would investigate funding behind the movement. The executive order was signed Monday. (Photo by Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Key Facts The order characterized antifa, a decentralized and seemingly leaderless anti-facsist political movement, as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/22/trump-administration-designates-antifa-as-domestic-terrorist-organization/

Trump Signs Order Designating antifa As Terrorist Organization

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 08:52
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.627-7.65%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9502-6.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017157-1.27%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.3015-5.75%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-1.29%

Topline

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, following up on a statement made last week after Charlie Kirk’s assassination in which he said his administration would investigate funding behind the movement.

The executive order was signed Monday. (Photo by Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images)

dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Key Facts

The order characterized antifa, a decentralized and seemingly leaderless anti-facsist political movement, as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/22/trump-administration-designates-antifa-as-domestic-terrorist-organization/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.39-6.33%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005593-11.60%
BULLS
BULLS$745.04-0.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Partager
HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

The post HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed has resumed interest rate cuts after a nine-month hiatus, lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4% to 4.25%. According to the “dot plot” projection reflected in the decision text, two additional interest rate cuts are envisaged in 2025. While 9 out of 19 officials expected two more interest rate cuts this year, 2 predicted a single cut, and 6 predicted no additional cuts. Newly appointed Fed Board member Stephen I. Miran dissented from the decision, voting for a stronger 50 basis point cut. The decision noted that economic growth slowed in the first half of the year, employment growth slowed, and the unemployment rate rose slightly. It also noted that inflation had begun to rise but remained high. While reiterating that it maintains its long-term targets of maximum employment and 2% inflation, the Fed noted that uncertainties regarding the economic outlook remain high. The statement read, “The Committee assesses that downside risks to employment have increased, in line with the balance of risks.” The statement stated that interest rate policy will be reshaped in the coming period, taking into account future data, the economic outlook, and the balance of risks. It also noted that the reduction in holdings of Treasury bonds, corporate debt instruments, and mortgage-backed securities will continue. The resolution was supported by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Vice Chair John C. Williams, and board members Michael S. Barr, Michelle W. Bowman, Susan M. Collins, Lisa D. Cook, Austan D. Goolsbee, Philip N. Jefferson, Alberto G. Musalem, Jeffrey R. Schmid, and Christopher J. Waller. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/hot-moments-fomc-statement-released-following-the-fed-interest-rate-decision-here-are-all-the-details-of-the-full-text/
Chainbase
C$0.21811-14.19%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03047-8.38%
Gravity
G$0.01009-5.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:18
Partager
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan