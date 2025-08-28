Trump Sons-Backed American Bitcoin to List on Nasdaq in September

American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining venture backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr

American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining venture backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., will go public in early September through an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The enlarged company plans to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ABTC.

The Trump brothers and Canadian miner Hut 8 will jointly control about 98% of the merged entity, which has stated ambitions to become the largest bitcoin miner in the United States.

