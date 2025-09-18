Trump sues New York Times for $15B, $TRUMP token

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 13:01
1
1$0.005113+411.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.661+1.02%
SUN
SUN$0.020614+1.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01439+4.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01731+0.24%

Donald Trump sued The New York Times, four of its journalists, and book publisher Penguin Random House for $15 billion in damages in a defamation lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court in Florida, alleges their stories intentionally damaged his reputation and one of his major businesses, the $TRUMP cryptocurrency token.

In the complaint, Trump charges a sustained attempt by the Times and its reporters to take him down through what he describes as malicious and false reporting. The case identifies a book titled Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, written by Times reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner.

And published by Penguin Random House. Trump’s attorneys contend that the book, as well as accompanying articles questioning his business history and connections between the $TRUMP token and Chinese crypto mogul Justin Sun. Which is unfairly injured both his reputation and his cryptocurrency venture.

It responded by rejecting the allegations, referring to the suit as meritless. “This lawsuit has no merit. It has no legitimate legal claims and is instead an effort to discourage and stifle independent reporting,” the paper stated. By promising to keep fighting for press freedom.

The legal action comes as the $TRUMP token suffers significant losses. Figures from CoinMarketCap indicate the coin has plunged almost 88% from its all-time high of around $75 to around $8.50. This is giving it a market capitalization of $1.7 billion. Trump maintains that negative news coverage directly contributed to the losses.

It is a decline notwithstanding, Trump’s individual fortune has increased due to other crypto-related businesses and investments. Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.. They have diversified their engagement in blockchain ventures, highlighting the family’s continued thrust into digital assets.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/trump-sues-new-york-times-for-15b-says-reporting-hurt-trump-token/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Openbank, the online banking arm of Banco Santander, has started offering retail customers direct access to cryptocurrencies in Germany, according to company statements and market reports. Related Reading: American Express Turns Travel Memories Into NFT Passport Stamps The service lets users buy, sell and hold crypto inside their bank account, with trading available for Bitcoin, […]
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07164-0.01%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004412-0.38%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08576-3.77%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 11:00
Partager
South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

In a dramatic shift in investment patterns, South Korean retail investors withdrew $657 million from Tesla stock in August 2025, representing the largest monthly outflow in more than two years. At the same time, by mid-2025, they had shifted more than $12 billion into U.S.-listed companies tied to cryptocurrency, indicating a deepening preference for digital […]
Union
U$0.015212+8.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08612-0.11%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 14:00
Partager
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has just made it easier for fund issuers to list crypto exchange-traded products.
FUND
FUND$0.01806+3.20%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 14:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Clears the Way for Spot Crypto ETFs with New Generic Rules

Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API