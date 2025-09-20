Trump threatening broadcast station licenses — explained

A sign is seen outside of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard, from where the show is broadcast in Hollywood, California on Sept. 18, 2025. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Disney’s decision this week to pull “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from its broadcast network ABC is shining a light on a part of the media business over which the federal government has control. On Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested his administration should revoke the licenses of broadcast TV stations that he said are “against” him. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has made similar threats, including during a CNBC interview, also on Thursday. It’s not the first time Trump or Carr has invoked the government’s power to pull a broadcast station license — putting an in-the-weeds part of the media business front and center for consumers, and flexing the government’s power over a major part of the industry.

What’s a broadcast license?

Let’s start with the basics: Networks such as Disney’s ABC, Paramount Skydance’s CBS, Comcast Corp.’s NBC and Fox Corp.’s Fox are part of a system that requires them to obtain over-the-air spectrum licenses from the federal government in order to broadcast these household-name stations. That means free, over-the-air service to anyone with an antenna on their TV. Pay-TV networks such as CNN, MTV or FX, for example, are considered “over-the-top” and available for subscription fees. They’re often bundled together and distributed by companies such as Comcast, Charter Communications or DirecTV. Broadcasters such as ABC are known for programming that includes local news, live sports, prime-time sitcoms and dramas, as well as late-night shows such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Although the way consumers watch these programs has significantly changed from the days of using an antenna for free viewership — now they’re often viewed via pay-TV bundles, plus the content is frequently found on streaming platforms — the model has remained largely the same. Companies that own local broadcast TV stations, such as Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair, license spectrum — or the public airwaves — from the government, with the FCC in control. Through this public spectrum for radio and TV stations, the federal agency has the right to regulate broadcasting and requires each network “by law to operate its station in the ‘public interest, convenience and necessity.’ Generally, this means it must air programming that is responsive to the needs and problems of its local community of license,” according to the FCC website.

Can Trump and the FCC revoke licenses?

That definition of serving the “public interest” is what the FCC’s Carr has zeroed in on with conversations around revoking licenses. On Thursday, Carr told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” that comments by Kimmel, linking the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to Trump’s MAGA movement, were “not a joke,” and instead, he said, were “appearing to directly mislead the American public about … probably one of the most significant political events we’ve had in a long time.” When Trump has noted the government’s right to take away licenses — both this week and in the past — he has pointed to what he said is bias against him as president. “I have read someplace that the networks were 97% against me, again, 97% negative,” Trump said Thursday, referring to his 2024 election victory. “They give me only bad publicity, press. I mean, they’re getting a license,” Trump said. “I would think maybe their license should be taken away.”

People protest at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre, where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was recorded for broadcast, following his suspension for remarks he made regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Sept. 18, 2025. David Swanson | Reuters

In August, Trump accused networks ABC and NBC of being “two of the worst and most biased networks in history” and suggested revoking their broadcast licenses. Carr earlier this year, freshly in his post as FCC chairman, reawakened complaints directed at ABC, NBC and CBS from the conservative organization the Center for American Rights. And in February, during a conversation at Semafor’s “Innovating to Restore Trust in News” summit in Washington, D.C., he suggested the agency would be looking closely at licenses. “If you’re going to have a license to be a broadcaster, it comes with something called ‘you have to serve the public interest.’ If you don’t want to do that, that’s OK,” Carr said during the summit. “I will give you the address of the FCC … you’re free to turn your license in and you can go podcast and you go over-the-top.”

What happens if ABC or NBC loses its license?

If the federal government deems a broadcast TV network isn’t acting in the public interest, it can revoke the license from the station’s owner, and the local station would effectively go dark in its market. The local networks can preempt the programming, meaning air something other than what the broader network is offering up. That would theoretically keep the stations in compliance if the FCC were to find the broadcast content unlawful. But it’s unclear where that line would fall. The process of revoking a license isn’t so simple, according to Roy Gutterman, a professor and expert on communications law and the First Amendment at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School. “There’s a whole process before you can yank someone’s license,” Gutterman said, adding that the matter would be subject to an investigation and procedure — and would likely garner legal challenges. Typically, the discussion of whether a station violated the FCC’s guidelines centers around children’s programming, a cut to news content, or obscenity — such as Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl in 2004. Trump and his administration’s threats take a different tack. “This is such an unprecedented issue,” Gutterman said. “Responsible use of the airwaves doesn’t mean having the political language [the government] doesn’t want on there … Responsible use isn’t a political issue.”

Pressure mounting

There’s another factor at play here: The government’s role in local TV consolidation. On Wednesday, before ABC sidelined Kimmel, Nexstar announced its stations affiliated with ABC wouldn’t air the late night show and instead would preempt it “for the foreseeable future” due to the host’s statements. While Disney owns a portion of its ABC-affiliated networks, Nexstar, as well as Sinclair — which similarly said it would preempt the show — own the vast majority. Nexstar owns about 30 ABC-affiliated networks across the U.S., or 10% of the more than 200 stations Nexstar owns in total. Nexstar is currently seeking government approval of a $6.2 billion deal to merge with fellow broadcast TV station owner Tegna, which would upend longstanding regulations for broadcast station owners. Sinclair has also said it’s looking to merge its broadcast TV station business with another competitor, although a deal has yet to be announced. While Nexstar and its peers have bulked up over the years through acquisitions, they’ve been subject to longstanding federal limits on the number of stations that these parent companies can own.

