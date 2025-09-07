Trump Threatens Chicago With ‘Department Of WAR’ As Illinois Gov. Calls Him A ‘Wannabe Dictator’

2025/09/07 04:19
Topline

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have decried President Donald Trump, who appeared to suggest Saturday his administration would go to “WAR” with Chicago and deploy National Guard troops in the city.

Chicago’s mayor said Trump’s “threats are beneath the honor of our nation.”

Getty Images

Key Facts

“This is not a joke,” Pritzker wrote on X in response to a Truth Social post by Trump, which reads, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago [sic] about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” while featuring an AI-generated image in an apparent parody of the Vietnam War film “Apocalypse Now.”

This is a developing story.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/06/illinois-gov-pritzker-calls-trump-wannabe-dictator-over-latest-threat-to-deploy-troops-in-chicago/

