Trump Threatens Russia With ‘Major Sanctions’

2025/09/14 00:36
Topline

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was “ready to do major sanctions” on Russia once NATO countries pull purchases of Russian oil, additionally requesting the alliance to impose up to 100% tariffs on China until Russia ends its war with Ukraine, as peace talks have stalled in recent weeks.

Trump argued “powerful tariffs” could break China’s “strong control” over Russia.

Key Facts

“I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added, “NATO’s commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%,” and countries in the alliance purchasing Russian oil “has been shocking!”

Imposing sanctions on Russia in addition to placing 50% to 100% levies on China “will also be of great help” in ending Russia’s war with Ukraine, Trump said, noting the tariffs would be pulled after the conflict ends.

China has “strong control, and even grip,” over Russia, Trump claimed, suggesting “these powerful tariffs will break that grip.”

Crucial Quote

“If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives lost will be saved!” Trump wrote, adding, “If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States.”

What Nato Members Buy Russian Oil?

Turkey has been the third-largest buyer of Russian oil since 2023, behind China and India, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Hungary, Slovakia, France, the Netherlands and Belgium ranked the largest importers of Russian fossil fuels in August.

Key Background

Trump has pressured countries in recent weeks to halt purchases of Russian oil or face hefty levies. European leaders convinced Trump in recent weeks that Russian Vladimir Putin must be forced into peace talks, after earlier efforts had dried up, unnamed officials and diplomats told Politico. On Friday, the U.S. reportedly requested nations from the Group of Seven—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S.—to hit India and China with higher tariffs in an effort to push Russia into peace talks with Ukraine. Earlier this week, Trump urged the EU to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India, as the bloc buys about one-fifth of its gas from Russia as of 2025. He threatened India directly in August with “substantially” higher tariffs and accused Indian officials of not caring about “how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine.” Trump met with Putin in Alaska in August, weeks after Trump said he would consider fresh sanctions on Russia over stalled peace talks, though a deal was not reached during the summit.

Further Reading

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/13/trump-ready-for-major-sanctions-on-russia-requests-100-tariffs-on-china-from-nato/

