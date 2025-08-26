Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

PANews reported on August 26 that President Trump said on social media that he would take tough measures against countries that implement digital taxes, digital service legislation, or digital market regulations. He accused these policies of being designed to harm or discriminate against American technology companies while giving special treatment to large Chinese technology companies.

Trump warned that if these discriminatory policies are not lifted, he will impose additional tariffs on exports from the relevant countries and restrict the export of American technology and chips. He stressed that American technology companies are no longer the world's "piggy bank" or "doormat" and called on all countries to respect the United States and its technology companies, otherwise they will face consequences.