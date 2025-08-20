Trump-tied crypto firm ALT5 Sigma denies SEC probe rumors

ALT5 Sigma has denied a report suggesting one of its executives was being investigated by the SEC for insider trading tied to the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial.
ALT5 Sigma, a new investment partner of the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial, has denied a recent report suggesting one of its executives is being probed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Rumors spread on Tuesday that the SEC had launched a probe into venture capitalist Jon Isaac over alleged earnings inflation and insider share sales tied to ALT5’s recent $1.5 billion treasury deal with Trump’s crypto platform.
ALT5 Sigma took to X hours later, denying that Isaac is either a current or former president or adviser to the company, and is unaware of any current investigation into its activities by the securities regulator.
