Trump urged the EU to impose 100% tariffs on imports from India and China

2025/09/10 12:14
Donald Trump has called on the European Union to impose 100% tariffs on Indian and Chinese goods, making the demand during a meeting with senior U.S. and EU officials in Washington this week.

The move is aimed at curbing Russia’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine, as India and China have continued large purchases of Russian oil since the invasion. Trump’s team maintains that choking off this trade is crucial to halting Moscow’s war machine.

U.S. officials involved in the discussions said Washington is ready to act if the EU moves forward. One official emphasized that the U.S. wants Europe to cooperate and is prepared to respond immediately. Trump reportedly told advisers that “dramatic tariffs” are more effective than sanctions and instructed them to block Beijing and New Delhi from buying Russian oil. He insists that the tariffs remain until both nations end their energy ties with Moscow.

European diplomats, however, are split. Hitting India and China so hard creates fear in some capitals of a big trade clash, especially with Beijing. Others say the war in Ukraine requires a tougher response regardless of the costs.

Trump has made it clear that he also wants Europe to share the burden. An official near him said any measures would be costly, but stressed that the United States needed its EU partners to join to make them work.

Trump escalates trade pressure on India and China

Trump is also pursuing open trade avenues. On Truth Social, he wrote that the U.S. and India are in ongoing discussions to resolve trade barriers. He added that he looked forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi “in the coming weeks”.

As reported by Cryptopolitan last month, Trump raised U.S. tariffs on Indian goods to 50%. That move was directly tied to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. With his latest demand, he is taking the stakes a step further.

Trump has also adopted a tough stance toward China. At the start of this year, he sharply raised tariffs on Chinese imports only to unwind some after financial markets took a bad turn. Now, his fresh initiative shows he is prepared to try to place pressure on Beijing once more.

With the European Union’s sanctions chief, David O’Sullivan, in the lead, European Union officials are also considering secondary sanctions on Russian oil buyers as part of their response. Some EU countries remain importers of Russia’s energy products, and the decision is economically sensitive.

Trump also noted he intended to talk “this week or early next week” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That remark raised speculation about whether he planned to mix pressure with direct talks to end the war.

Trump pushes Europe to hit Russia’s oil Trade hard and fast

Trump is urging Europe to move quickly and decisively. He advised U.S. and EU officials that Moscow could not be made to feel the pinch until they took strong, joint steps. His conclusion was straightforward: Russia relies on oil sales, and India and China are keeping those sales going.

In demanding 100 % tariffs, Trump is gambling that the price of doing business with Russia will become too high for New Delhi and Beijing. He wants to maintain tariffs until both countries reduce their oil imports from Moscow. American officials said the White House is prepared to match the EU step for step.

The proposal is considered one of the most severe steps yet taken against any country connected to Russian energy. But it is also rife with major risks. Europe depends greatly on trade with China, and some states worry that a big confrontation would punch a hole in their economies. Trump’s advisers argue that the United States cannot achieve them to maximum effect without European support.

