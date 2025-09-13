Trump vows coordinated NATO sanctions on Russia, massive tariffs on Chinese imports

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 21:54
LETSTOP
STOP$0,13132-4,57%
Gravity
G$0,0119+0,25%
Threshold
T$0,01669+1,33%
Union
U$0,01034+11,66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,121+2,49%

Donald Trump is demanding immediate action from NATO and America’s G-7 allies. In a public message posted on Truth Social, the U.S. President said he’s ready to hit Russia with heavy sanctions, but only if all NATO countries commit fully and stop buying Russian oil.

“NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%,” Trump wrote. “The purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia.”

Trump then said he’s also pushing for all NATO members to apply massive tariffs on China, ranging from 50% to 100%, which would only be removed after the war in Ukraine ends. He argued that China has “a strong control, and even grip, over Russia,” and that harsh tariffs would help “break that grip.”

Trump also repeated his claim that the war “would never have started if I was President,” calling the war “Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s,” and saying his only goal now is “to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives.”

G-7 responds with tariffs, asset seizures, oil crackdowns

Trump isn’t waiting on symbolic gestures. He wants tariffs slapped on India too, for continuing to buy Russian oil. He already doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, but said more could follow if Europe doesn’t match the U.S. response. 

During a call with senior U.S. and EU officials this week in Washington, he said the U.S. would mirror any tariffs placed by European allies. But only if they all commit. “I am ready to ‘go’ when you are,” he said in the Truth post. “Just say when?”

The Biden administration was replaced in 2024, and Trump’s return has shifted the U.S. position on Russia’s war in Ukraine. He’s pushing the Group of Seven to approve tariffs as high as 100% on Chinese and Indian goods. That’s not all. 

The U.S. is asking G-7 countries to create a legal path to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets, most of which are in Europe. The profits from those funds are already being used to loan money to Ukraine. But Trump’s team now wants to unlock the principal itself and use that money for Ukraine’s defense.

At a finance meeting led by Canada, who currently heads the G-7, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed Trump’s position. He told the group that they should impose full tariffs on countries buying oil from Russia, and to start exploring ways to use Russian frozen funds for military aid to Kyiv. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also supported the move, according to a Treasury statement.

EU debates sanctions as Trump’s deadline to Putin expires

Trump’s new economic push came just after a deadline he set for Vladimir Putin to hold peace talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy passed. There’s been no signal from Moscow that they’re open to meeting. Instead, Russia escalated its airstrikes, and the Kremlin said negotiations are now on “pause.”

The G-7 proposal also includes secondary sanctions that go far beyond oil. It targets China and India with trade restrictions on both imports and exports. 

It aims to block the movement of dual-use tech, crack down on maritime insurance services helping Russia’s oil flows, and hit Rosneft PJSC, Russia’s major oil firm. The U.S. wants to cut off Russia’s shadow fleet, which has helped the country evade past sanctions by shifting oil through unaffiliated vessels.

Additional targets include Russian regional banks and entities tied to Moscow’s military industry. The proposal also pushes for bans on AI and fintech services inside Russia’s Special Economic Zones, aiming to choke off tech tools that could support its war efforts.

Trump hasn’t imposed direct sanctions on Russia yet, despite several missed deadlines and Putin’s refusal to enter negotiations. But he’s ramped up pressure on nations like India with tariffs, and he’s made it clear that unless NATO acts together, “you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States.”

The European Union is now working on its 19th package of sanctions, with plans to include more Russian banks and the oil trade. But Trump’s demands might complicate things. Hungary has blocked similar energy sanctions before, and EU decisions require full agreement from all member states.

Brent crude oil rose 0.8% after the G-7 proposal came out. The euro dropped to a session low, settling at $1.1734 by the end of Friday’s New York session. Trump ended his message by slamming the ongoing war, citing “7,118 lives lost last week, alone.” He called the war “CRAZY,” and said that if NATO follows his lead, it “will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved.”

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/trump-coordinated-nato-sanctions-on-russia/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

PANews reported on September 13 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 78 ETH (approximately US$370,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 247,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 137,000 ETHFI were destroyed, and the ETHFI distributed to sETHFI holders increased to approximately 109,000.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01509+4,50%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1,4596+2,15%
Ethereum
ETH$4 618,78+1,16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/13 23:05
Partager
Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0,06409-0,17%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,000037+1,84%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:10
Partager
Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Layer Brett, priced at $0.0055 in presale, fuses meme culture with tangible blockchain utility. This ERC-20 token aims to disrupt […] The post Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$3,1054+2,26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01509+4,50%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000601+8,09%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Layer Brett Price Prediction: LBRETT Could 65x The Gains Of Shiba Inu and Pepe Combined In 2025

CZ Urges Banks to Adopt BNB as Analyst Predicts $1,300 Price Target