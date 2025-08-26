Trump Vows To Sue California Over State’s Redistricting Fight With Texas

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 05:41
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.162-6.03%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4878+10.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018959-6.10%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007925-2.71%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01615-14.07%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005063-8.37%

Topline

The Justice Department will sue the state of California over its recently passed redistricting proposal, President Donald Trump said Monday, challenging the state’s attempt at counteracting Texas Republicans’ own redistricting that will likely add five GOP seats to the House.

Trump made the comment Monday morning. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump said the lawsuit will be filed “pretty soon” through the Justice Department, referring to California Gov. Gavin Newsom as “Gavin Newscum.”

Newsom said in a tweet responding to Trump’s comment, “BRING IT.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/25/trump-says-doj-will-sue-california-pretty-soon-over-redistricting-proposal/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024-0.62%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-1.71%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 11:19
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5123-9.56%
Pi Network
PI$0.33643-3.69%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Partager
A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

“I used to work for a traditional financial company,” “Please work with my marketing agency,” “I want a reply within 24 hours.”
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup