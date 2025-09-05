Trump’s Bet Pays Off as Family Crypto Fortune Soars Past $5B

President Donald Trump’s family has struck gold in the crypto market. Their flagship token, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), debuted on September 1 and instantly boosted the Trump family’s net worth by more than $5 billion.

The coin’s launch created massive buzz, with over $1 billion traded within the first hour, ranking WLFI among the world’s top 35 cryptocurrencies.

Trump is officially listed as “Co-Founder Emeritus,” while his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., along with son-in-law Jared Kushner, hold a controlling 60% stake in the project.

The company’s branding leans heavily on Trump’s political image, featuring slogans like “Inspired by Donald J. Trump” alongside his portrait. This high valuation makes WLFI the most valuable Trump asset, surpassing the family’s real estate empire.

Economic Imbalance vs. Trump’s Billions

The launch, however, comes at a time when Americans are struggling with inflation. The USDA’s Food Price Outlook shows grocery costs are set to rise 3.4% this year, higher than the two-decade average.

Tariffs introduced under Trump’s administration have also raised household expenses, costing families an estimated $2,400 annually. As millions stretch household budgets, the contrast is striking: the Trumps are building billions in digital wealth while ordinary Americans cut back on essentials.

Senator Patty Murray criticized Trump directly on X, noting that families are “paying the highest tariff rate since 1933.”

Critics argue that Trump’s dual role as president and crypto entrepreneur blurs the line between public duty and private gain.

World Liberty Financial has already partnered with the Pakistan Crypto Council and is rolling out a stablecoin (USD1) and a mobile app, further embedding itself in the financial system.

However, watchdog groups warn that the family’s vast holdings, most of which remain “locked” and not tradable, exist in untested legal territory. Meanwhile, the administration’s pro-crypto policies, such as easing stablecoin regulation, have directly benefited ventures like WLFI.

For now, the Trump family’s crypto gamble is paying off in spectacular fashion. But whether this wealth proves sustainable, or sparks deeper political fallout, remains to be seen.

Cover image from ChatGPT, WLFIUSDT chart from Tradingview