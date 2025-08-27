Trump’s Cook firing will likely to end up in the Supreme Court’s hands

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 00:02
U
U$0,0118-%5,60
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,434+%0,81
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,5508+%5,33
Movement
MOVE$0,123+%0,73
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017585-%10,19
mETHProtocol
COOK$0,014229-%7,26

The U.S. Supreme Court is shown March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. 

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to fire Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook will likely end up in the hands of the Supreme Court, according to Wall Street economists and analysts.

Trump on Monday evening claimed to fire Cook “for cause” effectively immediately over allegations she made false statements on applications for home mortgages.

It is the first time a president has attempted to fire a Fed governor since Congress established the central bank in 1913, Evercore ISI told clients in a note Tuesday.

“Although we think it could go either way, our guess is that SCOTUS will uphold this move,” Wolfe Research head of U.S. policy and politics Tobin Marcus told clients Tuesday. “The legal protections for the Fed chair and for non-chair governors are the same, so a SCOTUS ratification of this move would sharply erode Fed independence, and even the attempt to fire Cook raises obvious concerns.”

For cause, or not for cause

Cook said she would not leave her post, arguing that Trump had no cause under the law to fire her. Cook’s lawyer Abbe Lowell said Tuesday that they “will be filing a lawsuit challenging this illegal action.”

The case will likely wind its way through the courts and end up before the Supreme Court, Raymond James Washington policy analyst Ed Mills told clients Monday. This is because the Federal Reserve Act gives the president the authority to fire board governors “for cause” but what that means exactly is left ambiguous in the statute, Mills said.

FILE PHOTO: Lisa DeNell Cook, nominee to be a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, testifies during a Senate Banking nominations hearing on June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

“The alleged mortgage fraud occurred before Cook became Governor, and ‘for cause’ protection is often believed to be limited to causes occurring during one’s tenure in office,” JPMorgan chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli told clients Monday, though he noted that “for cause” removals do not have much precedent.

Trump path to Fed majority

In the near term, Cook will seek an injunction against Trump’s move and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia will likely grant her one, Marcus said. This would preserve the status quo at the Fed until the Supreme Court weighs in, the analyst said.

If Trump gets his way and forces Cook out before the year is over, he will be on a path to gain a majority on the Fed’s board before it votes on regional presidents in January, TD Cowen policy analyst Jaret Seiberg told clients on Tuesday. 

Trump’s replacement for Cook would join appointees Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman and Fed Governor Chris Waller — and nominee Stephen Miran, who is expected to fill the vacancy left by Adriana Kugler after she resigned earlier this month.

“This matters as the President’s majority could reject the picks from the reserve banks in favor of picks that support lower rates,” Seiberg said. “This would face hurdles, but if it works it would give Trump more influence over the FOMC and interest rates.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/26/trumps-cook-firing-will-likely-to-end-up-in-the-supreme-courts-hands.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

This analysis breaks down on-device LLM inference challenges, from compute stages to the unique performance quirks of smartphone storage.
Large Language Model
LLM$0,0014058-%16,38
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1227+%3,19
WHY
WHY$0,00000002731-%6,15
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/26 23:19
Partager
Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Glodon News, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on June 24, 2025, the company entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with Via
Octavia
VIA$0,0162-%5,26
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0614+%7,15
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 13:57
Partager
Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft is a game that has become a huge hit with children and adults alike. The game has changed the way many of us think about software development. It has also changed how we think about how we build software and the tools we use.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,5401+%1,35
THINK Token
THINK$0,019-%8,43
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/26 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets