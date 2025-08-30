Trump’s Family Expands Crypto Push as New Meme Coin Grabs the Spotlight

The Trump Family’s Crypto Offensive: From Policy to Promotion

The Trump family is escalating its role in the cryptocurrency market just as digital assets regain momentum. President Donald Trump has leaned into pro-crypto policy, and Eric Trump is championing Bitcoin at global conferences.

A new Trump-linked venture, American Bitcoin (ABTC), prepares for a Nasdaq debut. Meanwhile, retail investors are turning heads towards Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), a new meme coin that blends blockchain, AI, and viral content economics.

Trump’s Family Urges Investors to Buy Bitcoin Amid Crypto Push

The Trump family is doubling down on its involvement in cryptocurrency and is urging investors to back Bitcoin as the digital asset sector experiences a lot of momentum.

Eric Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, took the stage at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on Friday, telling a packed audience that Bitcoin is the ‘greatest asset in the world.’ He added, ‘There’s no question in my mind that Bitcoin will hit a million dollars.’

These comments are coming as Donald Trump himself has been supporting the crypto industry, as his administration recently passed three landmark cryptocurrency bills. The measures show a major shift from the sector’s treatment under President Joe Biden, when the government was more suspicious of cryptocurrency.

Eric Trump Launches American Bitcoin

To support his father’s policy push towards cryptocurrency, Eric Trump has spearheaded the launch of American Bitcoin (ABTC), a mining and accumulation platform that’s now moving to the public markets. Instead of a traditional IPO, ABTC is merging with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining, and trading is expected to begin in early September.

The venture also has major backing from a lot of players, like Hut 8, and is expected to stand out as a miner and holder of Bitcoin. The main point is to provide public-equity investors with a direct, regulated way to gain exposure to BTC through the stock market. Analysts are saying that this could become one of the most-watched Nasdaq listings of the year due to the political spotlight and timing.

New Meme Coin Attracts Investor Attention

While the Trump family’s ventures keep Bitcoin in the spotlight, a new meme coin called Moonshot MAGAX is rapidly gaining traction among retail investors. Unlike typical meme coins that depend on hype, MAGAX has introduced a meme-to-earn ecosystem, which directly rewards creators and promoters for spreading viral content.

MAGAX is attracting diverse attention from not only investors but also creators, promoters, Web3 enthusiasts, holders, developers, and builders. Its industry-leading utility is driving its value, with analysts predicting sky-high growth after its listing.

The features include

AI-powered viral detection to identify genuine meme engagement.

Staking and governance mechanisms that allow token holders to influence the ecosystem as they earn passive rewards.

Smart contract rewards that automatically distribute tokens to creators and promoters.

Referral and booster systems that give rewards to new investors.

Analysts Expect 188x Growth from MAGAX

Crypto analysts have already made MAGAX one of the most promising presale tokens of the year. With a starting price of $0.00027 in Stage 1, the presale will gradually increase across 50 stages, eventually reaching $0.01500. So, early investors could already be sitting on major gains by the later stages of the presale, even before the token is listed.

Analysts have high hopes for MAGAX, with some saying that it could deliver up to 188x growth. With the low market cap, strong community-driven model, and meme-to-earn design, MAGAX is expected to shake up the crypto space once it’s listed in 2026.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

