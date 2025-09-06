Trump’s Fed Support for Hassett Reported Amidst Speculation

Key Points: Trump reportedly backs Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair.

Market reactions remain cautious amid speculative reports.

No official statements from Trump’s verified accounts.

In a report by ChainCatcher, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should have reduced interest rates sooner, corroborating his endorsement for Hassett.

Trump’s remarks highlight ongoing debates around U.S. monetary policies, potentially influencing market sentiment, although no official records link this to current cryptocurrency market fluctuations.

Trump’s Alleged Support for Hassett Influences Market Perspective

ChainCatcher reports Trump has expressed support for Kevin Hassett in the context of his potential appointment as the Federal Reserve Chair, based on flash news updates. Despite this report, no direct quotes or statements from Trump’s verified profiles are provided. Donald Trump, Former U.S. President, N/A, – “Reiterated support for Hassett as a candidate for Federal Reserve Chair.” There is no direct indication of any leadership reshuffle at the Federal Reserve that has been confirmed by official sources.

Current market conditions appear to be stable amidst these speculative updates. ETH and BTC funding rates have not displayed significant deviations as a result of the ChainCatcher reports concerning Trump’s alleged support. The eight-hour average funding rates, such as 0.0056% for ETH and 0.0053% for BTC, demonstrate resilience in market sentiment, not directly influenced by these developments.

Market speculation often arises from such reports, yet prominent figures in the crypto industry have not publicly commented on Trump’s reported support for Hassett. Cryptocurrency communities generally remain cautious, weighing potential implications for monetary policy without clear guidance from official channels.

Minimal Immediate Impact on Crypto Amidst Federal Reserve Speculation

Did you know? Despite frequent market reactions to Federal Reserve announcements, Trump’s support for Hassett as Fed Chair isn’t mirrored by any immediate, substantial shifts in U.S. crypto market indexes.

As of September 6, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,298.47 with a market cap of $518.85 billion, accounting for 13.62% market dominance. ETH’s trading volume over 24 hours was $37.79 billion, marking a 5.25% change. Price developments reflect a complex outlook, due to recent 60-day and 90-day increases of 68.45% and 71.94%, respectively, as sourced from CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts suggest minimal immediate impact on crypto assets, given the current speculation around Hassett’s potential Fed Chair role. Historical analysis indicates that official rate changes often correlate with broader volatility. However, without further detail from government sources, predictions remain conservative regarding any direct technological or financial implications.