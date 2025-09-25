Trump’s pick for CFTC chair faces uncertain future as other candidates vetted: Report

At least three other candidates may be in the running to chair the CTFC after the Winklevoss twins reportedly soured on Trump’s first pick, Brian Quintenz.

Former US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) member and US President Donald Trump’s pick to chair the agency, Brian Quintenz, may not face a vote in the Senate after reports suggested Trump was considering other candidates for the job.

According to a Wednesday Semafor report, the Trump administration was vetting Josh Sterling, a former director at the CFTC’s market participants division, to chair the agency as Quintenz’s nomination reportedly stalled.

Sterling, who worked at the CFTC from 2019 to 2021, was appointed to his position during the first Trump administration and did not face a Senate vote. He is a partner at Milbank, an international law firm.

