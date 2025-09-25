At least three other candidates may be in the running to chair the CTFC after the Winklevoss twins reportedly soured on Trump’s first pick, Brian Quintenz. Former US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) member and US President Donald Trump’s pick to chair the agency, Brian Quintenz, may not face a vote in the Senate after reports suggested Trump was considering other candidates for the job.According to a Wednesday Semafor report, the Trump administration was vetting Josh Sterling, a former director at the CFTC’s market participants division, to chair the agency as Quintenz’s nomination reportedly stalled.Sterling, who worked at the CFTC from 2019 to 2021, was appointed to his position during the first Trump administration and did not face a Senate vote. He is a partner at Milbank, an international law firm.Read more At least three other candidates may be in the running to chair the CTFC after the Winklevoss twins reportedly soured on Trump’s first pick, Brian Quintenz. Former US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) member and US President Donald Trump’s pick to chair the agency, Brian Quintenz, may not face a vote in the Senate after reports suggested Trump was considering other candidates for the job.According to a Wednesday Semafor report, the Trump administration was vetting Josh Sterling, a former director at the CFTC’s market participants division, to chair the agency as Quintenz’s nomination reportedly stalled.Sterling, who worked at the CFTC from 2019 to 2021, was appointed to his position during the first Trump administration and did not face a Senate vote. He is a partner at Milbank, an international law firm.Read more

Trump’s pick for CFTC chair faces uncertain future as other candidates vetted: Report

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/25 00:54
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.724+1.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08476-0.85%
MAY
MAY$0.03998-0.05%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12121-9.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001646-0.42%

At least three other candidates may be in the running to chair the CTFC after the Winklevoss twins reportedly soured on Trump’s first pick, Brian Quintenz.

Former US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) member and US President Donald Trump’s pick to chair the agency, Brian Quintenz, may not face a vote in the Senate after reports suggested Trump was considering other candidates for the job.

According to a Wednesday Semafor report, the Trump administration was vetting Josh Sterling, a former director at the CFTC’s market participants division, to chair the agency as Quintenz’s nomination reportedly stalled.

Sterling, who worked at the CFTC from 2019 to 2021, was appointed to his position during the first Trump administration and did not face a Senate vote. He is a partner at Milbank, an international law firm.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004315-3.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225+1.99%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Partager
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01408-18.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00557+3.53%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Partager
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0.01478-6.33%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.17+0.20%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014361+1.64%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape

Investors Rush Into Snorter Token Presale Ahead of Sell-Out: Best Crypto Under $1