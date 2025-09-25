Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved

Following President Trump’s state visit to the UK, a high-level roundtable was held at Downing Street, with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and leading figures in finance and crypto. Ripple also participated in this summit to help shape transatlantic digital asset policy. Ripple’s UK MD, Cassie Craddock, said “deeper US-UK collaboration can unlock global blockchain standards”. This comes as the UK and US launched a Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future. The US-UK Taskforce and Its Mandate The newly announced Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, approved during Trump’s visit, is chaired by finance ministry officials from both countries. The task force includes regulators from both sides of the Atlantic. It has 180 days to produce recommendations on harmonising capital markets, digital assets and regulatory interoperability. One of the notable objectives is to reduce barriers for firms raising capital across borders. The US-UK task force will change how exchanges, issuers and markets operate between the UK and US, especially in crypto and tokenised markets. US-UK Taskforce Another focus is regulatory alignment in digital assets. The two governments want to create consistent frameworks for stablecoins, custody, cross border supervision and market conduct. Stakeholders expect coordinated rules to reduce uncertainty for industry players operating in both jurisdictions. Also read: Ripple Partners With Franklin Templeton and DBS on Institutional Token Lending Ripple’s Role and Position Ripple’s presence at the summit is significant. As a US-headquartered company with notable operations in the UK, Ripple is the bridge between the two markets. Craddock said’ “there is a huge opportunity for closer co-operation between the US and UK on digital assets”. She added “Ripple is well placed to leverage its transatlantic footprint to accelerate blockchain adoption in both markets”. Ripple has long advocated for regulatory clarity, stablecoin frameworks and tokenisation standards. In the UK, it recently proposed a four point plan to speed up crypto regulation, urging the UK not to fall behind jurisdictions like Singapore or Dubai. What it Could Mean If This Works Fist is Regulatory harmonisation. Rules that apply the same across both markets for crypto firms, stablecoins and tokenised securities. No more duplicative compliance and friction for companies operating in both jurisdictions. Next is Joint regulatory sandboxes or testing frameworks for digital assets. Shared environments where new fintech or blockchain products can pilot across borders under coordinated oversight. Third, access to capital may improve. With aligned rules, companies can raise funds in either market without costly legal and regulatory hurdles. US-UK Taskforce Finally, for Ripple and other blockchain companies, the clarity and alignment may lower risk, attract institutional participation and accelerate adoption across payments, DeFi and tokenization. Also read: Ripple Identifies 3 Key Drivers Behind Institutional Digital Asset Adoption Surge Conclusion Based on the latest research, the U.K.-U.S. crypto policy roundtable seems to be big. The creation of the UK-US Taskforce for Markets of the Future means they are going to harmonize frameworks across two of the world’s biggest financial jurisdictions. Ripple being part of those conversations, the potential is huge: lower barriers, less regulatory friction and mainstream crypto adoption. For in-depth analysis and the latest trends in the crypto space, our platform offers expert content regularly. Summary During President Trump’s September 2025 U.K. visit, Ripple joined U.S. and U.K. officials for a roundtable to deepen crypto policy cooperation. The U.S. and U.K. launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future to align regulation, ease access to capital and harmonize digital asset frameworks. Glossary Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – U.S.-U.K. joint initiative launched to coordinate digital assets, capital markets and crypto policy. Regulatory alignment – Making policies or rules in different jurisdictions compatible to reduce friction for companies operating cross-border. Stablecoin regulation – Laws and frameworks governing digital tokens pegged to fiat or other assets; a area of divergence among jurisdictions. Policy coordination – Governments working together to align rules, enforcement, and strategy in a sector. Tokenization – Representing real-world assets as digital tokens on a blockchain Frequently Asked Questions About the US-UK Taskforce What’s the purpose of the US-UK taskforce? To harmonise digital asset regulation, simplify cross border capital market access and create shared frameworks for crypto infrastructure across the two jurisdictions. Why is Ripple involved? Ripple has operations and interests on both sides of the Atlantic and wants to shape regulation that benefits cross-border payments What’s the timeline for the US-UK task force? The US-UK taskforce will deliver recommendations in 180 days (March 2026). Full implementation of regulations and laws will take longer. How will this affect crypto companies? For companies that operate in US and UK markets, harmonisation will reduce compliance burden, lower barriers to entry and encourage more institutional capital into digital asset projects. 