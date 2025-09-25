Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved

Following President Trump’s state visit to the UK, a high-level roundtable was held at Downing Street, with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and leading figures in finance and crypto. Ripple also participated in this summit to help shape transatlantic digital asset policy. Ripple’s UK MD, Cassie Craddock, said “deeper US-UK collaboration can unlock global blockchain standards”. This comes as the UK and US launched a Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future. The US-UK Taskforce and Its Mandate The newly announced Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, approved during Trump’s visit, is chaired by finance ministry officials from both countries. The task force includes regulators from both sides of the Atlantic. It has 180 days to produce recommendations on harmonising capital markets, digital assets and regulatory interoperability. One of the notable objectives is to reduce barriers for firms raising capital across borders. The US-UK task force will change how exchanges, issuers and markets operate between the UK and US, especially in crypto and tokenised markets. US-UK Taskforce Another focus is regulatory alignment in digital assets. The two governments want to create consistent frameworks for stablecoins, custody, cross border supervision and market conduct. Stakeholders expect coordinated rules to reduce uncertainty for industry players operating in both jurisdictions. Also read: Ripple Partners With Franklin Templeton and DBS on Institutional Token Lending Ripple’s Role and Position Ripple’s presence at the summit is significant. As a US-headquartered company with notable operations in the UK, Ripple is the bridge between the two markets. Craddock said’ “there is a huge opportunity for closer co-operation between the US and UK on digital assets”. She added “Ripple is well placed to leverage its transatlantic footprint to accelerate blockchain adoption in both markets”. Ripple has long advocated for regulatory clarity, stablecoin frameworks and tokenisation standards. In the UK, it recently proposed a four point plan to speed up crypto regulation, urging the UK not to fall behind jurisdictions like Singapore or Dubai. What it Could Mean If This Works Fist is Regulatory harmonisation. Rules that apply the same across both markets for crypto firms, stablecoins and tokenised securities. No more duplicative compliance and friction for companies operating in both jurisdictions. Next is Joint regulatory sandboxes or testing frameworks for digital assets. Shared environments where new fintech or blockchain products can pilot across borders under coordinated oversight. Third, access to capital may improve. With aligned rules, companies can raise funds in either market without costly legal and regulatory hurdles. US-UK Taskforce Finally, for Ripple and other blockchain companies, the clarity and alignment may lower risk, attract institutional participation and accelerate adoption across payments, DeFi and tokenization. Also read: Ripple Identifies 3 Key Drivers Behind Institutional Digital Asset Adoption Surge Conclusion Based on the latest research, the U.K.-U.S. crypto policy roundtable seems to be big. The creation of the UK-US Taskforce for Markets of the Future means they are going to harmonize frameworks across two of the world’s biggest financial jurisdictions. Ripple being part of those conversations, the potential is huge: lower barriers, less regulatory friction and mainstream crypto adoption. For in-depth analysis and the latest trends in the crypto space, our platform offers expert content regularly. Summary During President Trump’s September 2025 U.K. visit, Ripple joined U.S. and U.K. officials for a roundtable to deepen crypto policy cooperation. The U.S. and U.K. launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future to align regulation, ease access to capital and harmonize digital asset frameworks.  Glossary Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – U.S.-U.K. joint initiative launched to coordinate digital assets, capital markets and crypto policy. Regulatory alignment – Making policies or rules in different jurisdictions compatible to reduce friction for companies operating cross-border. Stablecoin regulation – Laws and frameworks governing digital tokens pegged to fiat or other assets; a area of divergence among jurisdictions. Policy coordination – Governments working together to align rules, enforcement, and strategy in a sector. Tokenization – Representing real-world assets as digital tokens on a blockchain Frequently Asked Questions About the US-UK Taskforce What’s the purpose of the US-UK taskforce? To harmonise digital asset regulation, simplify cross border capital market access and create shared frameworks for crypto infrastructure across the two jurisdictions. Why is Ripple involved? Ripple has operations and interests on both sides of the Atlantic and wants to shape regulation that benefits cross-border payments What’s the timeline for the US-UK task force? The US-UK taskforce will deliver recommendations in 180 days (March 2026). Full implementation of regulations and laws will take longer. How will this affect crypto companies? For companies that operate in US and UK markets, harmonisation will reduce compliance burden, lower barriers to entry and encourage more institutional capital into digital asset projects.   Read More: Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved">Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple InvolvedFollowing President Trump’s state visit to the UK, a high-level roundtable was held at Downing Street, with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and leading figures in finance and crypto. Ripple also participated in this summit to help shape transatlantic digital asset policy. Ripple’s UK MD, Cassie Craddock, said “deeper US-UK collaboration can unlock global blockchain standards”. This comes as the UK and US launched a Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future. The US-UK Taskforce and Its Mandate The newly announced Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, approved during Trump’s visit, is chaired by finance ministry officials from both countries. The task force includes regulators from both sides of the Atlantic. It has 180 days to produce recommendations on harmonising capital markets, digital assets and regulatory interoperability. One of the notable objectives is to reduce barriers for firms raising capital across borders. The US-UK task force will change how exchanges, issuers and markets operate between the UK and US, especially in crypto and tokenised markets. US-UK Taskforce Another focus is regulatory alignment in digital assets. The two governments want to create consistent frameworks for stablecoins, custody, cross border supervision and market conduct. Stakeholders expect coordinated rules to reduce uncertainty for industry players operating in both jurisdictions. Also read: Ripple Partners With Franklin Templeton and DBS on Institutional Token Lending Ripple’s Role and Position Ripple’s presence at the summit is significant. As a US-headquartered company with notable operations in the UK, Ripple is the bridge between the two markets. Craddock said’ “there is a huge opportunity for closer co-operation between the US and UK on digital assets”. She added “Ripple is well placed to leverage its transatlantic footprint to accelerate blockchain adoption in both markets”. Ripple has long advocated for regulatory clarity, stablecoin frameworks and tokenisation standards. In the UK, it recently proposed a four point plan to speed up crypto regulation, urging the UK not to fall behind jurisdictions like Singapore or Dubai. What it Could Mean If This Works Fist is Regulatory harmonisation. Rules that apply the same across both markets for crypto firms, stablecoins and tokenised securities. No more duplicative compliance and friction for companies operating in both jurisdictions. Next is Joint regulatory sandboxes or testing frameworks for digital assets. Shared environments where new fintech or blockchain products can pilot across borders under coordinated oversight. Third, access to capital may improve. With aligned rules, companies can raise funds in either market without costly legal and regulatory hurdles. US-UK Taskforce Finally, for Ripple and other blockchain companies, the clarity and alignment may lower risk, attract institutional participation and accelerate adoption across payments, DeFi and tokenization. Also read: Ripple Identifies 3 Key Drivers Behind Institutional Digital Asset Adoption Surge Conclusion Based on the latest research, the U.K.-U.S. crypto policy roundtable seems to be big. The creation of the UK-US Taskforce for Markets of the Future means they are going to harmonize frameworks across two of the world’s biggest financial jurisdictions. Ripple being part of those conversations, the potential is huge: lower barriers, less regulatory friction and mainstream crypto adoption. For in-depth analysis and the latest trends in the crypto space, our platform offers expert content regularly. Summary During President Trump’s September 2025 U.K. visit, Ripple joined U.S. and U.K. officials for a roundtable to deepen crypto policy cooperation. The U.S. and U.K. launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future to align regulation, ease access to capital and harmonize digital asset frameworks.  Glossary Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – U.S.-U.K. joint initiative launched to coordinate digital assets, capital markets and crypto policy. Regulatory alignment – Making policies or rules in different jurisdictions compatible to reduce friction for companies operating cross-border. Stablecoin regulation – Laws and frameworks governing digital tokens pegged to fiat or other assets; a area of divergence among jurisdictions. Policy coordination – Governments working together to align rules, enforcement, and strategy in a sector. Tokenization – Representing real-world assets as digital tokens on a blockchain Frequently Asked Questions About the US-UK Taskforce What’s the purpose of the US-UK taskforce? To harmonise digital asset regulation, simplify cross border capital market access and create shared frameworks for crypto infrastructure across the two jurisdictions. Why is Ripple involved? Ripple has operations and interests on both sides of the Atlantic and wants to shape regulation that benefits cross-border payments What’s the timeline for the US-UK task force? The US-UK taskforce will deliver recommendations in 180 days (March 2026). Full implementation of regulations and laws will take longer. How will this affect crypto companies? For companies that operate in US and UK markets, harmonisation will reduce compliance burden, lower barriers to entry and encourage more institutional capital into digital asset projects.   Read More: Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved">Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved

Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/25 03:00
Sidekick
K$0.1398-11.63%
Union
U$0.01033+1.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.06418+6.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.734+1.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171572+0.75%

Following President Trump’s state visit to the UK, a high-level roundtable was held at Downing Street, with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and leading figures in finance and crypto. Ripple also participated in this summit to help shape transatlantic digital asset policy.

Ripple’s UK MD, Cassie Craddock, said “deeper US-UK collaboration can unlock global blockchain standards”. This comes as the UK and US launched a Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future.

The US-UK Taskforce and Its Mandate

The newly announced Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, approved during Trump’s visit, is chaired by finance ministry officials from both countries. The task force includes regulators from both sides of the Atlantic. It has 180 days to produce recommendations on harmonising capital markets, digital assets and regulatory interoperability.

One of the notable objectives is to reduce barriers for firms raising capital across borders. The US-UK task force will change how exchanges, issuers and markets operate between the UK and US, especially in crypto and tokenised markets.

US-UK TaskforceUS-UK Taskforce

Another focus is regulatory alignment in digital assets. The two governments want to create consistent frameworks for stablecoins, custody, cross border supervision and market conduct. Stakeholders expect coordinated rules to reduce uncertainty for industry players operating in both jurisdictions.

Also read: Ripple Partners With Franklin Templeton and DBS on Institutional Token Lending

Ripple’s Role and Position

Ripple’s presence at the summit is significant. As a US-headquartered company with notable operations in the UK, Ripple is the bridge between the two markets. Craddock said’

Ripple has long advocated for regulatory clarity, stablecoin frameworks and tokenisation standards. In the UK, it recently proposed a four point plan to speed up crypto regulation, urging the UK not to fall behind jurisdictions like Singapore or Dubai.

What it Could Mean If This Works

Fist is Regulatory harmonisation. Rules that apply the same across both markets for crypto firms, stablecoins and tokenised securities. No more duplicative compliance and friction for companies operating in both jurisdictions.

Next is Joint regulatory sandboxes or testing frameworks for digital assets. Shared environments where new fintech or blockchain products can pilot across borders under coordinated oversight.

Third, access to capital may improve. With aligned rules, companies can raise funds in either market without costly legal and regulatory hurdles.

US-UK TaskforceUS-UK Taskforce

Finally, for Ripple and other blockchain companies, the clarity and alignment may lower risk, attract institutional participation and accelerate adoption across payments, DeFi and tokenization.

Also read: Ripple Identifies 3 Key Drivers Behind Institutional Digital Asset Adoption Surge

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, the U.K.-U.S. crypto policy roundtable seems to be big. The creation of the UK-US Taskforce for Markets of the Future means they are going to harmonize frameworks across two of the world’s biggest financial jurisdictions.

Ripple being part of those conversations, the potential is huge: lower barriers, less regulatory friction and mainstream crypto adoption.

For in-depth analysis and the latest trends in the crypto space, our platform offers expert content regularly.

Summary

During President Trump’s September 2025 U.K. visit, Ripple joined U.S. and U.K. officials for a roundtable to deepen crypto policy cooperation. The U.S. and U.K. launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future to align regulation, ease access to capital and harmonize digital asset frameworks. 

Glossary

Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – U.S.-U.K. joint initiative launched to coordinate digital assets, capital markets and crypto policy.

Regulatory alignment – Making policies or rules in different jurisdictions compatible to reduce friction for companies operating cross-border.

Stablecoin regulation – Laws and frameworks governing digital tokens pegged to fiat or other assets; a area of divergence among jurisdictions.

Policy coordination – Governments working together to align rules, enforcement, and strategy in a sector.

Tokenization – Representing real-world assets as digital tokens on a blockchain

Frequently Asked Questions About the US-UK Taskforce

What’s the purpose of the US-UK taskforce?

To harmonise digital asset regulation, simplify cross border capital market access and create shared frameworks for crypto infrastructure across the two jurisdictions.

Why is Ripple involved?

Ripple has operations and interests on both sides of the Atlantic and wants to shape regulation that benefits cross-border payments

What’s the timeline for the US-UK task force?

The US-UK taskforce will deliver recommendations in 180 days (March 2026). Full implementation of regulations and laws will take longer.

How will this affect crypto companies?

For companies that operate in US and UK markets, harmonisation will reduce compliance burden, lower barriers to entry and encourage more institutional capital into digital asset projects.

 

Read More: Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved">Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000278+26.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369-0.12%
Cardano
ADA$0.8207+1.08%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Partager
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.013809+0.36%
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.25%
Union
U$0.010282+1.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.386+0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007962-2.15%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff