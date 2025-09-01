Trump’s Vision for Gaza? Blockchain Riviera With AI Cities

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/01 20:31
Banner magacoin finance

The concept, reportedly tied to the Trump administration, envisions U.S. trusteeship over the territory and would compensate displaced Palestinians with digital land tokens.

Civil Rights Groups Sound Alarm

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the plan as “morally abhorrent,” calling it a war crime disguised as innovation. Critics argue the scheme amounts to the mass seizure of land under the guise of voluntary relocation, while monetizing Gaza’s future through speculative token markets.

Trump’s Crypto-Infused Vision

The proposal dovetails with Donald Trump’s recent rhetoric about transforming Gaza into a luxury hub. Earlier this year, he posted AI-generated videos of a Trump-branded resort in the enclave and floated the idea of a U.S. “takeover.” According to the Washington Post, elements of the new blueprint were drawn up by consultants who previously worked with the Boston Consulting Group and by organizers of the U.S.-Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

How the Token Model Works

Instead of direct ownership, Palestinian residents would be issued blockchain-based tokens representing their land. These could later be redeemed for cash, apartments in new developments, or relocation packages. Each family leaving Gaza would receive $5,000 plus subsidized rent and food for several years. Meanwhile, fractionalized land tokens would be sold to investors, funding reconstruction and generating liquidity on secondary crypto markets.

AI Cities and Mega Projects

The plan also imagines Gaza rebuilt from scratch with up to eight AI-powered “smart cities.” Infrastructure proposals include ports, railways, an AI data hub, and artificial resort islands, packaged as a futuristic rebranding of the war-torn strip. Supporters pitch the vision as a path toward economic acceleration, while critics see it as a tech-washed land grab.

Blockchain Meets Geopolitics

The so-called GREAT Trust (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust) underscores how blockchain and tokenization are now being pitched for geopolitical projects, not just finance. But as opposition mounts, the proposal’s fate remains unclear — and whether it represents Trump’s actual policy or just an aspirational prospectus is still up for debate.

The post Trump's Vision for Gaza? Blockchain Riviera With AI Cities appeared first on Coindoo.

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

