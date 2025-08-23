Trump’s WLFI Set for September 1 Launch After $2.26B Raise, ALT5 Sigma Stock Surges

World Liberty Financial has announced that its WLFI token will launch on September 1 on the Ethereum mainnet. This comes after the token secured $2.26 billion in funding for its market debut. The ALT5 Sigma stock (ALTS) surged amid the announcement.

WLFI Set for September 1 Launch on Ethereum Mainnet

In a recent thread on X, World Liberty Financial shared that the WLFI token will go live on the Ethereum mainnet by September 1,  making it tradable and transferable. This followed WLFI’s $2.26 billion funding round.  Through the purchase of equity, its cryptocurrency vehicle, ALT5 Sigma, made a substantial $1.5 billion contribution.

The $0.20 offering price highlights the increase in demand by representing a 13.3x multiple over the first round and a 4x multiple over the second. Earlier in August, World Liberty announced it was pursuing a $1.5 billion initiative to establish a corporate crypto reserve anchored by WLFI. ALT5 Sigma had since then made remarkable progress in raising funds for its treasury. 

Notably, at launch, 20% of tokens purchased in the earliest rounds will be unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE). The remaining 80% will be governed by community vote. This will give token holders direct input into the vesting timeline. Meanwhile, the team’s, advisors’, and partners’ allocations are currently locked. The uncertainty surrounding strategic round tokens piques the interest of early investors even more.

The project clearly places a strong emphasis on equitable distribution, letting the community make governance decisions. This helps ensure decentralization remains central to the token’s launch.

To make the process easier, the WLFI Lockbox is a secure smart contract for claiming tokens. Early supporters need to activate their Lockbox before the launch on September 1. After activation, they can claim their first 20% allocation. Compliance checks have already been completed, with most presale wallets cleared for immediate participation.

ALT5 Sigma Stock (ALTS) Jump on WLFI Momentum

ALT5 Sigma, the firm tied closely to the token’s treasury operations, has seen its stock (ALTS) surge amid the announcement. According to Yahoo Finance, ALT5 shares rose 19.13% by market close to $7.36. Another 12% spike followed this in after-hours trading. 

Source: Yahoo Finance; ALTS Daily Chart

The rally reflects investor confidence in the token’s potential impact on both crypto and traditional markets. 

Adding further momentum to Trump’s ecosystem, Coinbase confirmed plans to list World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin, USD1. While the exchange has already published the contract address for transparency, it warned that early deposits could lead to permanent loss. Coinbase clarified that USD1 trading will only begin once sufficient market-making support and technical readiness are in place.

This token could be set for a spectacular September 1 launch thanks to its $2.26 billion crypto treasury vehicle and its strategic fundamentals.

