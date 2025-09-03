Trump’s WLFI Token Burns Millions After Price Crashes Post-Launch

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/03 20:31
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.418+0.01%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2182-2.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10008+2.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251+0.16%

Banner magacoin finance

Onchain trackers revealed that more than 47 million WLFI tokens were destroyed this week, trimming the supply to just under 100 billion.

The team has even floated the idea of ongoing buybacks funded by protocol fees, arguing that fewer tokens will reward loyal holders and discourage quick flippers.

Still, price action has been unkind. After touching $0.331 during its first hours of trading, WLFI quickly lost steam and is now hovering near $0.23 — a drop of over 30% from launch. Traders have pointed to heavy selling by early investors as a key driver of the slide.

The community appears divided. Some see the burn as a necessary step to protect the token’s value, while critics argue that it’s just a short-term fix.

READ MORE:

XRP ETF News: 15 Applications Sit on SEC’s Desk – October is the Key

Industry voices have also weighed in: RAAC’s Kevin Rusher called it another example of hype distracting from serious institutional adoption, while Galxe’s Mangirdas Ptašinskas noted that the frenzy briefly drove Ethereum gas fees to absurd levels, underscoring how unprepared the ecosystem still is for mass usage.

Whether WLFI can stabilize or not, the episode highlights the ongoing tension between speculative launches and the long-term credibility of crypto markets.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Trump’s WLFI Token Burns Millions After Price Crashes Post-Launch appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $332.7 million in inflows on September 2, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $132.7 million, as BTC price bounced back to $111,000. The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,600+0.15%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 20:36
Partager
US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

The US cemented its crypto dominance with $4.2 trillion fiat inflows, driving North America to second place globally in adoption.
Boom
BOOM$0.01282-10.41%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+37.14%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 20:00
Partager
Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 20:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain