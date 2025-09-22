Trust Wallet Launches Game-Changing Trust Wallet Token Loyalty Program to Power Web3

Key Takeaways:
Trust Wallet is in its most expansionary phase and incorporates its token TWT as a powerful utility throughout its ecosystem. With a roadmap designed to bring the next billion users, Trust Wallet aligns user engagement with actual token use, making TWT not only a token but a core part of the product experience.
Trust Wallet has already shifted off the record as being a wallet to a bona fide operating system, where the Trust Wallet Token (TWT) serves as the gasoline running every aspect of the experience. The updated tokenomics and the recently proclaimed Loyalty Tier System are supposed to reward the product interaction and holding directly. With TWT, users can now:
It is not about the holding of a token, but rather about being a stakeholder in the Trust Wallet ecosystem, said Eowyn Chen – Trust Wallet CEO.
The 3-tiered loyalty system that has been recently introduced provides gamification to the interaction with users. The reward system of the Trust Wallet is based on the volume of TWT that users lock and the frequency at which they access the functions of this application.
|Tier
|Requirements
|Benefits
|Seeker
|No TWT lock-in
|10% gas fee discount when paying in TWT
|Explorer
|TWT lock + use of core features
|Fee discounts, limited access to events, some support benefits
|Moonwalker
|Higher TWT lock + regular feature engagement
|Premium support, exclusive airdrops, boosted yields, event access, swag
This scalable model is aimed at the growth of platforms. As an example, the depth of discounts can increase with the increase in the activity of users or the number of transactions, or special airdrop campaigns can grow in size and frequency.
In contrast to most tokens introduced through VC-led token sales, TWT was released through a fair airdrop in 2020 with no fundraising. Soon after launch, a colossal 88.9 billion TWT burn cut total supply, sealing its deflationary position early.
Key Tokenomics Highlights
This fixed, transparent supply system ensures no tokens can be minted again, lending TWT long-term scarcity, important in an inflationary utility token market.
TWT is transforming into an active asset. The following is a list of how it is incorporated into practical and real features in Trust Wallet product:
TWT encourages users to engage across all layers. It is a flywheel model: the more users on it, the more utility TWT will have and the more important the ecosystem will be.
