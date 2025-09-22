Key Takeaways: Trust Wallet implements a tier-based loyalty program. Exclusive benefits and discounts on gas fees are based on TWT ownership and platform use. TWT is part of the platform The post Trust Wallet Launches Game-Changing Trust Wallet Token Loyalty Program to Power Web3 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.Key Takeaways: Trust Wallet implements a tier-based loyalty program. Exclusive benefits and discounts on gas fees are based on TWT ownership and platform use. TWT is part of the platform The post Trust Wallet Launches Game-Changing Trust Wallet Token Loyalty Program to Power Web3 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Trust Wallet Launches Game-Changing Trust Wallet Token Loyalty Program to Power Web3

Par : Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/22 00:27
Key Takeaways:

  • Trust Wallet implements a tier-based loyalty program. Exclusive benefits and discounts on gas fees are based on TWT ownership and platform use.
  • TWT is part of the platform strategy, opening utility in trading, earning, gas payments, support access, and community rewards.
  • With over 210 million downloads and $1 billion+ monthly trade volume, Trust Wallet is the leading self-custody crypto wallet, at the heart of its next growth engine with TWT.

Trust Wallet is in its most expansionary phase and incorporates its token TWT as a powerful utility throughout its ecosystem. With a roadmap designed to bring the next billion users, Trust Wallet aligns user engagement with actual token use, making TWT not only a token but a core part of the product experience.

TWT Becomes the Core Engine of Trust Wallet’s Ecosystem

Trust Wallet has already shifted off the record as being a wallet to a bona fide operating system, where the Trust Wallet Token (TWT) serves as the gasoline running every aspect of the experience. The updated tokenomics and the recently proclaimed Loyalty Tier System are supposed to reward the product interaction and holding directly. With TWT, users can now:

  • Discounted swaps and crypto buying.
  • Get a priority access to help and premium services.
  • Take part in airdrops, yield increases and staking benefits.
  • Purchase gas at lower prices or get gasless purchases on affiliated chains.
  • Participate in local election issues.

It is not about the holding of a token, but rather about being a stakeholder in the Trust Wallet ecosystem, said Eowyn Chen – Trust Wallet CEO.

Read More: Top 10 Best Decentralized Wallets for You to Choose in 2025

Tiered Loyalty System

The 3-tiered loyalty system that has been recently introduced provides gamification to the interaction with users. The reward system of the Trust Wallet is based on the volume of TWT that users lock and the frequency at which they access the functions of this application.

Loyalty Levels Overview

TierRequirementsBenefits
SeekerNo TWT lock-in10% gas fee discount when paying in TWT
ExplorerTWT lock + use of core featuresFee discounts, limited access to events, some support benefits
MoonwalkerHigher TWT lock + regular feature engagementPremium support, exclusive airdrops, boosted yields, event access, swag

This scalable model is aimed at the growth of platforms. As an example, the depth of discounts can increase with the increase in the activity of users or the number of transactions, or special airdrop campaigns can grow in size and frequency.

TWT’s Supply Model and Its Launch Stands Out

In contrast to most tokens introduced through VC-led token sales, TWT was released through a fair airdrop in 2020 with no fundraising. Soon after launch, a colossal 88.9 billion TWT burn cut total supply, sealing its deflationary position early.

Key Tokenomics Highlights

  • Total Supply: 999,860,531 TWT
  • Present Circulating Stock: approximately 430 million.
  • Locked/Undistributed: yours/570 million.
  • 350M for growth initiatives
  • 100M for liquidity programs
  • Strategic partnerships 100M.
  • 20M for core team incentives

This fixed, transparent supply system ensures no tokens can be minted again, lending TWT long-term scarcity, important in an inflationary utility token market.

TWT Use Cases: Built to be of Real Use, and Not Speculation

TWT is transforming into an active asset. The following is a list of how it is incorporated into practical and real features in Trust Wallet product:

  • Earn & Yield Boosting: TWT will provide access to improved staking/lending rates and act as security on supported DeFi markets. These features enable sustainable income for long-term investors.
  • Fee Reductions: Using TWT for gas and swaps can bring significant savings. With Trust Wallet’s swap volume over $1B monthly, this utility is substantial.
  • Service and Access: Premium levels offer faster support, early access to features, and unique DeFi and airdrop opportunities, key value in a competitive wallet landscape.

Read More: Top 10 Best Crypto Wallets: Safest and Most Secure Picks for 2025

The Future of Web3 Wallets

TWT encourages users to engage across all layers. It is a flywheel model: the more users on it, the more utility TWT will have and the more important the ecosystem will be.

