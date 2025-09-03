Trust Wallet Leverages Ondo to Offer Tokenized Stocks and ETFs

The non-custodial wallet provider is stepping into the real-world asset space with tokenized securities.

Trust Wallet, a non-custodial crypto wallet, is launching tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), allowing users to hold and swap U.S. securities directly in their wallets.

Tokenized stocks will initially launch on Ethereum, leveraging Ondo’s tokenized assets to provide direct access to some of the world’s most popular stocks and ETFs on Trust Wallet, eliminating the need to sign up with a traditional broker.

“Global investors can now access the largest selection of tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs onchain. We saw stablecoins export the U.S. dollar by bringing it onchain. Now, Ondo Global Markets is doing the same thing for U.S. securities,” said Nathan Allman, the CEO and founder of Ondo Finance.

Real-world assets (RWAs) have been a hot topic in 2025, with crypto exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms rushing to roll out tokenized stocks to their users. While previous iterations of tokenized securities, such as Mirror, struggled, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recently announced “Project Crypto” has fueled renewed interest in the sector.

The activation signals Trust’s intention to grow from a wallet provider to a DeFi hub and neobank. It could also drive some attention to Trust Wallet’s TWT token, which has struggled to gain momentum in 2025.

TWT Chart – CoinGecko

TWT is down 42% to $0.73 from its local high in January.