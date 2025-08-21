TRX and Chainlink Growth Slows as Analyst Forecast Shift Toward New Entrants TRX LINK

TRON and Chainlink have both seen solid momentum this year, but a new player is quietly stealing the spotlight. Rollblock (RBLK) has already raised over $11.4 million in its presale, delivering a remarkable 500% surge for early backers.

Unlike most tokens still in development, Rollblock runs a fully live gaming platform generating real revenue. With regulated licensing, a massive game library, and user-friendly onboarding, investors are beginning to see it as a stronger growth story than many established altcoins.

As TRON and Chainlink hold steady in the crypto market, attention is shifting toward Rollblock (RBLK), a presale project growing at lightning speed. Unlike most presale tokens, Rollblock already operates a live gaming platform, generating millions in revenue. Built on Ethereum, it has been independently audited by SolidProof and licensed by Anjouan Gaming, giving players and investors confidence.

The platform offers 12,000+ games, poker, blackjack, roulette, AI exclusives, and a sportsbook covering UFC and UEFA tournaments. Registration takes just seconds with an email, and newcomers can enjoy bonuses of up to $1,100. In just over a year, Rollblock has surpassed 55,000 users.

At its core is the RBLK token, designed for long-term upside. Each week, up to 30% of the platform’s revenue buys back tokens, with 60% of tokens burned and 40% distributed to stakers. This creates a deflationary loop and passive rewards of up to 30% APY.

Key drivers behind Rollblock’s surge:

A regulated gaming license and SolidProof audit.

A massive 12,000+ game library with a live sportsbook.

Quick registration and bonuses up to $1,100.

Over 55,000 users onboarded in record time.

Rollblock has already raised $11.4 million in presale, with RBLK soaring 500% to $0.068. Analysts now see $1 as a realistic target for 2025, putting Rollblock in the same conversation as the market’s top-performing altcoins.

Tron Price Balances at $0.34 Key Support

TRON has made steady gains in recent months, climbing from $0.24 to a peak of $0.37 before easing back to $0.35 on August 19, a modest 0.37% daily uptick. The TRON chart shows the crypto holding above its 30-day moving average of $0.334, with stronger support building near $0.31 if broader selling pressure emerges. Rising averages continue to provide a cushion, but trading volume has cooled slightly, signaling some short-term profit-taking.

Source: TradingView

Analysts expect TRX to maintain its footing above $0.34 in the near term, though a break lower could open the door to $0.31. On the upside, targets around $0.40 remain in play if buyers step back in. Some investors, however, are diversifying into Rollblock (RBLK), a fast-growing gaming token with revenue-driven tokenomics and more substantial growth potential.

Chainlink Price Consolidates After Rally, Support Levels in Focus

Chainlink (LINK) has been on a strong bull run in Q3. Chainlink experienced a significant increase from June’s low of $10.94 to hit $26.76 before dropping back to $24.60 on August 19, marking a 4.61% drop for the day.

Despite the dip in price, LINK remains well above its 30-day moving average at $19.79, while deeper support sits around $17.13 if sellers push harder. The rally has been fueled by rising volumes, showing steady interest, though the latest drop is a result of profit-taking after weeks of gains.

Source: TradingView

Analysts expect LINK to hold near $24 in the short term, with upside targets between $28 and $30 if momentum resumes. Should the market weaken, a retracement toward $20 is possible, but sentiment remains largely positive for Chainlink’s outlook.

Rollblock Outpaces TRX and Chainlink With $11.4M Presale and 500% Returns

TRX and Chainlink may hold steady, but Rollblock is stealing the spotlight with sharper growth. Having raised $11.4 million in presale and delivering 500% gains for early holders, RBLK is positioning itself as a rising competitor ready to challenge top altcoins in the crypto market.

