TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and BlockDAG (BDAG) are all commanding investor attention in September 2025, but for very different reasons. Tron sits at a technical crossroads, with its Mayer Multiple near 1.2x suggesting resilience, yet its ability to clear the $0.37 resistance remains uncertain.

Dogecoin, meanwhile, is once again headline-driven. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge is fueled by ETF speculation and whale accumulation, highlighting how institutional bets can ignite meme-coin volatility.

But BlockDAG (BDAG) is telling a different story: no hype cycle, just raw momentum. With nearly $410M raised, 312K holders, 20K miners shipped, and a presale price still locked at $0.0013, BlockDAG is halfway to its $600M roadmap before even listing. For investors looking past fleeting pumps, the case is clear: only one project already looks like the best crypto for 2025.

Will TRX Break $0.37 or is a Pullback Next?

Tron (TRX) is holding firm near its long-term support, but the battle between bulls and bears is far from over. As of now, TRX is trading around $0.32, with the Mayer Multiple sitting at 1.2x, a level often tied to stability when compared with the 200-day moving average. This suggests downside risk is limited, though resistance at $0.37 remains the key test for momentum.

On the derivatives side, activity has cooled sharply. Open interest has dropped, funding rates have turned negative, and traders appear less willing to take on leverage. Historically, these conditions can precede relief rallies if short positions start to unwind.

For investors, the setup is one of cautious opportunity: the $0.317–$0.320 zone offers a buffer, but sustained moves above $0.37 are needed to confirm a breakout. Until then, TRX trades in a tight balance between stability and volatility.

DOGE Volume Spikes on Institutional Interest

Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight on September 10, 2025, with ETF speculation and heavy whale activity driving attention. The meme-coin trades at $0.24, slipping slightly in 24 hours but still posting an 11.9% weekly gain against a flat broader market. Trading volume surged 39% to $4.2B, while whales accumulated nearly $2B worth of DOGE, hinting at possible upside.

The big story is the potential launch of a DOGE ETF, with filings from REX Shares and Osprey already under SEC review. If approved, this would be the first U.S.-listed Dogecoin ETF, giving institutions direct exposure. Analysts say hype alone could push DOGE toward $1.40, while long-term forecasts range wildly from $0.20 to $4.42 by 2050.

Why should investors care? DOGE’s cultural pull, Musk’s influence, and expanding institutional moves, including a treasury purchase of 285M DOGE, mean volatility cuts both ways. But with ETF approval looming and whales buying, the risk-reward setup is drawing attention from traders searching for the next breakout.

Why $0.0013 Could Be the Last Golden Entry to BlockDAG!

BlockDAG (BDAG) has officially crossed nearly $410 million raised, moving two-thirds of the way toward its ambitious $600M presale target. This isn’t speculation; it’s hard proof that real money is flowing in, at a pace of over $1 million every single day. For investors, the momentum itself is the signal. You don’t get this level of consistent capital inflow unless the market sees something too big to ignore.

The urgency comes from the calendar. The Sept 25 Awakening Testnet will be the first major test for BlockDAG’s system. Once the testnet validates the tech, and with 3M mobile miners and 20K ASICs already shipped, it almost certainly will, retail investors are expected to flood in. By then, today’s discounted price will look like history.

For the next 24 hours, BDAG is locked at just $0.0013, while the official Batch 30 price sits at $0.03. That gap alone highlights the closing window of opportunity. Analysts are already framing BlockDAG’s long-term potential at $1 per coin, which means early entrants could be sitting on life-changing multiples if momentum continues. In crypto, timing is everything. The presale door is open, but it’s closing faster every day.

Final Thoughts

The coming months will decide how each of these narratives plays out. Tron’s future hinges on whether its technical pattern breaks through $0.37 or falls back into consolidation. Dogecoin’s wild upside depends almost entirely on whether a U.S. ETF materializes, making the Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge a speculative bet more than a fundamental one.

BlockDAG (BDAG), by contrast, has already proven scale: nearly $410M raised, 3M mobile miners, 312K holders across 130+ countries. With a long-term projection of $1 per coin, today’s $0.0013 entry price could be the rare presale opportunity that turns retail buyers into long-term winners. If 2025 is about more than hype, BlockDAG is positioned not just as another contender but as the best crypto for 2025, offering real adoption, real capital, and a presale momentum unmatched by TRX or DOGE.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.