TSLA stock rises after Tesla’s massive $1 trillion package to Elon Musk

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:00
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012176-4.15%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009578+0.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016095-2.31%
Boost
BOOST$0.07468+646.80%
Octavia
VIA$0.0144+1.40%

The share price of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is rising after the company announced a new pay package for CEO Elon Musk.

By press time, TSLA stock was trading at $354, up about 4.5% for the day.

TSLA one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Investors appear to be reacting to the proposed compensation plan for Musk, potentially valued at about $1 trillion, in what would be the largest executive pay package in corporate history.

The proposal, disclosed in Tesla’s proxy filing, is structured to keep Musk at the helm for the next decade. 

It outlined a series of ambitious performance targets that Musk must meet to unlock the full payout. Chief among these is the expansion of Tesla’s robotaxi business, alongside a dramatic increase in the company’s market value. 

Under the plan, Tesla’s market capitalization would need to rise from approximately $1 trillion today to at least $8.5 trillion over the next decade.

Musk’s Tesla stock ownership 

If fully realized, the package would significantly boost Musk’s ownership in Tesla. The additional shares could raise his stake to at least 25%, a level Musk has publicly stated he wants to secure. 

By tying the payout to performance metrics, the company aims to align Musk’s compensation with aggressive growth targets that could reshape Tesla’s future.

While the sheer size of the proposed package is unprecedented, it also points to the high expectations being placed on Tesla’s next phase of growth. 

The package also appears to strengthen Musk’s position at the company after some shareholders called for his ouster, citing his political involvement. 

Notably, Musk has faced mounting challenges in recent years as Tesla contends with slowing sales and increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/tsla-stock-rises-after-teslas-massive-1-trillion-package-to-elon-musk/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+2.72%
Comedian
BAN$0.09804-2.32%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Partager
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00029+20.83%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003402+7.82%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.86-0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24