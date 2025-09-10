TSMC posts 34% August revenue surge on booming AI chip demand

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 17:15
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1493-8.12%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., better known as TSMC, recorded NT$335.8 billion in sales for the month of August, equal to roughly $11.1 billion, and a 34% surge compared to the same month last year, according to its earnings report released Wednesday.

Wall Street analysts had been looking for just 25% growth across the entire September quarter, but TSMC blew through that before the quarter even ended.

The company sits at the center of this AI chip craze. TSMC makes the Nvidia accelerators powering nearly every major generative AI model in use today. From ChatGPT to enterprise-level AI infrastructure, these chips have become the preferred tool for training complex machine-learning systems.

Nvidia depends on TSMC to build them. The Taiwanese firm also manufactures high-end chips for Apple’s iPhones, making it one of the few companies producing at scale for both consumer and enterprise tech.

Broadcom’s $10B XPU order puts pressure on Nvidia’s grip

Investors are now looking beyond traditional GPUs. On September 10, Broadcom confirmed a $10 billion custom chip deal involving AI accelerators known as XPUs.

These chips are being developed in partnership with OpenAI and are designed to handle AI processing without depending on Nvidia’s architecture.

Unlike general-purpose GPUs, XPUs are built specifically for the needs of major cloud providers. Broadcom’s stock rose following the news, echoing last Tuesday’s move in Oracle shares, which hit a record after the company gave an aggressive forecast for its cloud business.

Meanwhile, Atif Malik, a senior analyst at Citi, cut his price target for Nvidia from $210 to $200, saying Nvidia faces “real competitive risks from Broadcom and other hyperscalers putting money into custom silicon.”

Atif kept his Buy rating, but the cut was enough to trigger warnings. Still, Nvidia shares went up in premarket trading the same day, showing investors are betting on near-term strength, even as the long-term outlook grows cloudy.

Citi now sees XPU sales growing 53% by 2026, while traditional AI GPU sales are only expected to rise 34% in the same timeframe.

Right now, Nvidia holds about 90% of the AI processor market, but if this custom-chip trend continues, that number is on the line.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.807-0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-12.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:09
Partager
AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011584+61.13%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2027-7.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1493-8.06%
Partager
PANews2025/06/02 11:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode