TSMC (TSM) Stock; Declines After U.S. Excludes Firm from Equity Stake Plan

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/22 21:12
U
U$0.01442-0.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.781+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.012007--%
MAY
MAY$0.04688-0.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04084+4.29%

TLDRs;

  • TSMC stock fell 1.3% despite exemption from U.S. equity stake plans under the CHIPS Act.
  • The Trump administration may take equity stakes in select chipmakers like Intel but not TSMC or Micron.
  • TSMC invests $100B in U.S. operations, securing $6.6B subsidies, highlighting Washington’s reliance on its technology.
  • Semiconductor policies mark historic shifts, with U.S. and EU investing over $96B to secure chip supply chains.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s leading chipmaker, saw its stock fall 1.30% on Thursday to close at 1,135 TWD, shedding 15 TWD from its previous session.

The dip followed reports that the U.S. government, while moving toward equity stakes in some semiconductor firms, will not require ownership positions in companies such as TSMC and Micron Technology.

The Trump administration’s move marks a shift in industrial policy under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which earmarked $52.7 billion to boost domestic chip production. According to officials, equity stakes are being considered only for firms not committing to significant U.S. expansion. TSMC, with $100 billion in U.S. investments, including three Arizona fabs valued at $65 billion, remains exempt.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

U.S. Signals Shift in Industrial Policy

For decades, U.S. industrial policy revolved around grants and subsidies. However, the new selective equity approach mirrors crisis-era bailouts, where Washington took partial ownership of automakers and banks during the 2008–2009 financial meltdown.

Intel appears to be the focus of this strategy, with officials hinting at a potential 10% equity stake. Analysts suggest this demonstrates Washington’s willingness to intervene more directly in struggling firms to safeguard critical supply chains.

By contrast, TSMC’s large-scale U.S. commitments earned it a $6.6 billion subsidy package without equity obligations, showing that Washington views the Taiwanese company as a cornerstone of American semiconductor resilience.

Geopolitical Risks Amplify Importance of TSMC

The stakes are higher than financial markets alone. Semiconductors are at the heart of AI, 5G, and defense technologies. The Taiwan Strait remains a geopolitical flashpoint, with some analysts estimating a potential conflict could cause $10 trillion in global economic losses within a single year due to chip supply disruptions.

Neither the U.S. nor the EU currently possess the ability to mass-produce the most advanced 2nm and 3nm chips. This leaves Western economies heavily reliant on TSMC.

As a result, both Washington and Brussels have launched massive industrial policy initiatives, the U.S. CHIPS Act and the EU Chips Act (worth €43 billion), to diversify supply chains and reduce vulnerabilities.

Market Reaction and Outlook

Despite the exemption from equity stakes, TSMC shares slipped as traders weighed ongoing global semiconductor volatility. With a market capitalization of 29.43 trillion TWD and a P/E ratio of 20.16, TSMC remains one of the most valuable technology firms worldwide.

Still, short-term pressures persist. Investors are cautious amid ongoing trade tensions, high capital expenditure costs, and global chip demand cycles. Yet, TSMC’s strategic positioning, supplying Nvidia, Apple, and other tech giants, continues to underpin long-term optimism.

Market watchers expect that U.S. subsidies, combined with TSMC’s commitment to advanced manufacturing in Arizona, will reinforce its role as the linchpin of the global semiconductor supply chain. For investors, the short-term dip may represent more of a pause than a pivot.

The post TSMC (TSM) Stock; Declines After U.S. Excludes Firm from Equity Stake Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Partager
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.578+4.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.05436+5.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1046+4.61%
Partager
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Partager
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.01648+3.97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1788-2.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1315+3.62%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months